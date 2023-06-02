Providence Bruins Acquire Vincent Arsenau from Abbotsford Canucks
June 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, June 2, that the Providence Bruins have acquired forward Vincent Arseneau from the Abbotsford Canucks in exchange for future considerations.
Arseneau, 31, skated in 35 games with the Abbotsford Canucks last season, tallying 10 points on seven goals and three assists while recording 71 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound forward spent the last six seasons in the Canucks organization. The Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec, native completed his eleventh professional season, making AHL appearances with the Lake Erie Monsters, Worcester Sharks, San Jose Barracuda, Utica Comets, and Abbotsford Canucks.
