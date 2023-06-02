Canucks Trade Vincent Arseneau for Future Considerations
June 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has traded forward Vincent Arseneau to the Providence Bruins in exchange for future considerations.
Arseneau, 31, spent the last two seasons skating for the Abbotsford Canucks, having recorded 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) and registered 137 penalty minutes over 77 AHL games with the club.
Canucks Trade Vincent Arseneau for Future Considerations
