Hershey Bears Mourn the Loss of Willie Marshall

June 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are saddened to learn of the passing of Willie Marshall, one of the franchise's and American Hockey League's all-time greatest players. Marshall was 91.

"We mourn the loss of Willie Marshall, one of the Hershey Bears' and the American Hockey League's finest citizens," said Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. "Willie left an indelible mark on our franchise's history. He was a champion, a leader, and a first-class person whose contributions to the league and game of hockey were immeasurable. Our thoughts are with Willie's family and friends during this difficult time."

Marshall played parts of seven seasons with Hershey from 1956-63, ranking sixth all-time in scoring for the Bears with 570 points (226g, 344a) in 439 career games. He remains the AHL's all-time leader in games played (1,205), goals (523), assists (852), and points (1,375). Marshall ranks second in league history with 119 career playoff points over 112 postseason games.

He won the AHL scoring title with the Bears in 1957-58, finishing with 104 points (40g, 64a) in 68 games, and added 19 points (10g, 9a) in 11 playoff games as Hershey captured the 1958 Calder Cup title. He returned to Hershey to lead the team to the 1959 Calder Cup title, his third AHL championship.

Marshall continued to average better than a point per game with Hershey, and in 1962 earned a nod as a Second Team AHL All-Star after registering 95 points in 70 games, including a career-best 65 assists.

Marshall had his number 16 retired by the Bears along with Mitch Lamoureux on Oct. 2, 1999. In 2004, the AHL honored its career scoring leader with the creation of the Willie Marshall Award, which is now presented annually to the AHL player who scores the most goals each season. He was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2006 and was a member of the inaugural class of the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame in 2012.

"At a time when there were only six teams in the National Hockey League, Willie Marshall was one of the greatest players not just in the AHL but in the entire sport of hockey," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "His contributions helped shape the AHL's tradition of excellence that continues to this day. But more importantly, Willie was a devoted family man of character and faith; our deepest condolences go out to his son Will; his daughters Ann, Jane and Joanne; and his entire family."

Marshall will be remembered with a moment of silence tonight before Hershey and Rochester, two of his former teams, meet in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Additionally, the Bears will hold a moment of silence for Marshall prior to the team's next home game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.