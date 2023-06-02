Amerks' Season Ends in Game 6 Loss to Bears

(Rochester, NY) -Facing a must-win situation, the Rochester Americans (8-6) were unable to solve Hershey Bears (10-3) goaltender Hunter Shepard as they suffered a 1-0 season-ending loss in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals Friday night at The Blue Cross Arena.

With the defeat, Rochester fell four games to two in the best-of-seven series between the American Hockey League's two most storied franchises. The Amerks won their first four games when facing elimination this spring upon entering the contest and had a 15-6 all-time record against Hershey in the Flower City.

Forward Brett Murray (5) and defensemen Joseph Cecconi (3) and Ethan Prow (3) paced all Amerks with shots on goal, respectively, while 12 of 18 Rochester skaters had at least one.

Goaltender Malcolm Subban (8-6) made 18 saves in his 14th straight appearance of the playoffs. The Toronto, Ontario, native allowed two or fewer goals in six of his last 14 games, which includes one shutout dating back to Rochester's North Division Semifinals with Syracuse.

Hershey's Shane Gerisch scored his first goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs in the second period with Beck Malenstyn and Gabriel Carlsson each earning the assist.

Goaltender Hunter Shepard (9-3) stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced but took his second loss of the series and just third of the spring.

Following a scoreless opening period, Hershey got on the board at the 12:40 mark of the second stanza.

Prior to the goal, the Bears were unable to capitalize on the power-play but were forced to remain on the ice as an icing violation was called.

The visitors won the draw and Carlsson cleared it out of the zone for Malenstyn to track down near the benches. The forward skated down the left wall and fired a shot towards Subban before Gersich finished the rebound off the netminder's left pad.

Rochester had its best chance of the night as they drew a pair of penalties 35 seconds apart to gain a five-on-three advantage.

The Amerks had several chances but saw Shepard turn aside each chance, keeping the game a one-goal contest going into the final stanza.

Hershey and Rochester traded high-sticking infractions in the last 20 minutes of play, and still facing a 1-0 deficit, Subban was pulled for the extra skater.

Despite yet another last-minute effort to force the game beyond regulation, the Amerks fell short as the clock ran out.

Storyline Stripes:

Tonight's contest was the just the second Game 6 all-time between the two clubs with the only other coming on April 18, 1992 ... In 441 playoff games since the club's inception in 1956, Rochester has been shutout 17 times ... Tonight was the Amerks first game in June since they suffered a 4-1 defeat in Game 6 of the 2000 Calder Cup Finals to Hartford on June 4.

Goal Scorers

HER: S. Gersich (1)

ROC: None

Goaltenders

HER: H. Shepard - 24/24 (W)

ROC: M. Subban - 18/19 (L)

Shots

HER: 19

ROC: 24

Special Teams

HER: PP (0/3) | PK (4/4)

ROC: PP (0/4) | PK (3/3)

Three Stars

1. HER - H. Shepard

2. ROC - M. Subban

3. HER - S. Gersich

