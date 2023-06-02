Texas Inks Captain Curtis McKenzie to a Two-Year Contract Extension

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced on Friday that Curtis McKenzie has signed a two-year AHL contract extension with the club through the 2024-25 season.

McKenzie, 32, captained the Stars to their first division championship since 2014 with 54 points (22-32- 54) in 70 games in 2022-23. He also added five points (3-2- 5) in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

In addition to his on-ice contributions in 2022-23, McKenzie was named the Stars' AHL Man of the Year representative for his outstanding contributions in the community, which includes launching a new player program designed to provide deserving kids and their families exclusive game night experiences.

"Curtis has been an important member of our organization and has helped mold our culture in Cedar Park," said Texas Stars General Manager Scott White. "His experience and leadership will continue to be important for the young group of players we have coming in next season."

The veteran forward has played seven of his ten pro seasons in the Stars organization, including the last two seasons as captain in Cedar Park. McKenzie ranks third on the all-time franchise leaderboard for points (294) and assists (169), second in goals (125), and first in penalty minutes (511). His teams have advanced to the Calder Cup Finals three times, including twice with Texas in 2014 and 2018, and once with the Chicago Wolves in 2019.

During the 2022-23 season, McKenzie played his 500th AHL game Feb. 19 at Milwaukee, skated in his 600th professional game Feb. 22 at Rockford, and recorded his 400th AHL point Apr. 8 at Tucson.

From 2013 to 2018, McKenzie also played 99 NHL games for the Dallas Stars, including the entire 2016-17 season, compiling 23 career points (10-13- 23) and 131 penalty minutes. At the AHL level, he has reached 50 points in a single season five different times, including each of the past two years with Texas.

As a rookie, McKenzie captured the 2014 Red Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie, leading all first-year players with 65 points (27-38=65). He capped his impressive debut season by helping Texas win their first Calder Cup Championship in 2014.

The 6-foot-2, 205 pound forward from Golden, British Columbia was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

