Boulders to Celebrate "GiGi's Playhouse Westchester Day"

June 1, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





Rockland County, NY - Sunday's series finale between the Rockland Boulders and Quebec Capitales features very special pre-game activities at Palisades Credit Union Park, which hosts "GiGi's Playhouse Westchester Day."

Participants will be on the field starting at 11am to interact with the Boulders, run some pre-game drills, and help them warm up for the team's 1:30pm start vs. Quebec.

The game's ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by one of the GiGi's Playhouse kids and, throughout the game, everyone in attendance can enjoy face painting, balloon twisting, and glitter tattoos.

In addition, as part the Boulders' Active International Charity Challenge, GiGi's Playhouse will receive the proceeds of the afternoon's 50/50 raffle. There will also be a booth set up on the PCU Park concourse with information about GiGi's Playhouse and its mission "to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all."

To learn more about GiGi's Playhouse, please visit gigisplayhouse.org/westchester/about/.

For tickets, please visit the Palisades Credit Union Park box office or RocklandBoulders.com, or call (845)-364-0009.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.