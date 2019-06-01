Jackals Defeat Miners with Late Big Rally

New Jersey scored nine runs over the seven and eighth innings to erase a 6-2 deficit and beat Sussex County by a final of 11-7 on Friday night at Skylands Stadium.

The Jackals were led at the plate by the trio of 1B Conrad Gregor, LF Alfredo Marte and RF Demetrius Moorer. Gregor went 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs while Marte had three hits in five at-bats, including a grand slam blast, and four RBIs. Moorer plated a pair of runs in a perfect 3-for-3 night. In total, New Jersey had 14 hits on the night.

Jackals reliever Javier Reynoso threw an 1/3 of an inning and notched the victory. The lefty gave up two earned runs on a hit and fanned a batter. Reynoso is now 2-0 on the year.

For the Miners in the loss, RF Noah Cummings had a 3-for-4 night with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs.

