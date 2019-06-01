Aigles Pitching Shuts Down Champions Bats Late as Ottawa Loses 7-4

June 1, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - Garrett Harris struck out six straight Ottawa Champions between the seventh and eighth innings as the Trois-Rivières Aigles took the second game of a three-game series 7-4 on Saturday.

Jordan Kurokawa made his first start of the season since re-signing with the Champions and coming off the IL. He pitched a modest 3.2 innings, striking out three and allowing three earned runs on four hits with three walks.

Champions manager Sébastien Boucher thought Kurokawa was steady but showed some signs of rust.

"For his first outing it was okay," said Boucher. "He made a lot of pitches in three innings and he showed some good flashes but he also showed that he hadn't thrown in a while."

After coming out of the game, Kurokawa was seen throwing in the bullpen, tweaking some of his pitches.

"After the third inning he had some stuff he wanted to iron out and he went and did it in the pen," continued Boucher. "Hopefully in five or six days from now he'll be ready to go again and we'll be able to stretch him out a little longer."

Thomas Roulis drove in Parker Sniatynski with a single to right center in the top of the seventh to make it 7-4.

Trois-Rivières scored three runs in the top of the fifth to put them up 6-3 after some questionable calls from the home plate umpire. Hitting coach Jared Lemieux was irate with the calls and got ejected when he threw a chair onto the field from the dugout.

Anthony Hermelyn hit an RBI single to make it 3-2 not long after Taylor Brennan blasted a monster home run right out of RCGT Park that scored David Glaude and tied the game.

Leonardo Reginatto drove in Steve Brown with a double to right field to open the scoring for the Champions. Jordan Caillouet hit a sac fly to center two batters later to score Reginatto and make it 2-0 Ottawa.

Ottawa falls to 6-9 on the season while Trois-Rivières improves to 5-10.

The Champions and Aigles wrap up their three-game series at RCGT Park tomorrow at 1:35 p.m.

