Baca Walks off Capitales to Give Champions 5-4 Victory in Final Game of 2019

September 3, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - Michael Baca hit a walkoff single to give the Ottawa Champions a 5-4 victory in their final game of the 2019 season against his former team, the QuÃ©bec Capitales.

Baca went 3-for-5 in the game with the lone RBI. Claimed off waivers from QuÃ©bec on August 7, Baca was a spark plug for the Champions, hitting .348 with four doubles and 11 RBI since moving to the nation's capital.

Malik Collymore stole his 52^nd base of the season in the third inning to break the Can-Am League record for stolen bases in a season. That marks the third individual record broken by a Champions player this season after Phillippe Aumont set a new high in both strikeouts in a game (18) and strikeouts in a season (145).

Champions starter Zac Westcott struck out five batters, walking one and allowing four earned runs on six hits.

After taking a 4-1 lead into the seventh, the Capitales scored three runs to tie the game. David Salgueiro hit his first home run of the season over the right-field wall in the fifth to get QuÃ©bec on the board. QuÃ©bec scored three more runs in the seventh to tie the game, capped off by a two-run RBI single from Yordan Manduley.

Prior to the game, Champions SS Nick DeTringo was named batter of the week of August 26 to September first. DeTringo went 11-for-24 with two doubles and four RBI over that span for a ridiculous .458 average. His slash line for the week was .458/.500/.625.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.