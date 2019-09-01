Aumont and Brown Take Home Can-Am League All-Star Honours

September 1, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - Ottawa Champions ace pitcher Phillippe Aumont has been named the 2019 Can-Am League Pitcher of the Year while outfielder Steve Brown was named to the Can-Am League end-of-season all-star team.

The former Philadelphia Phillie led the league in strikeouts with a league-record 145 and broke the Can-Am League record for strikeouts in a game with 18 on July 16 against the Rockland Boulders. He finished the campaign with the lowest ERA (2.65) and fewest earned runs against (35) among all regular Can-Am League starters.

This is the second consecutive year that a Champions pitcher has been named Pitcher of the Year after Jordan Kurokawa took him the honour in 2018.

Brown was Ottawa's most consistent hitter all season long, leading the team in home runs (7) and RBIs (54). He was tied for second on the team with 85 hits but did so in 52 fewer at-bats than team leader Leonardo Reginatto. His .302 batting average was best among all hitters who had more than 20 plate appearances.

In addition to player awards, Ottawa's home field, RCGT Park, was named playing surface of the year.

