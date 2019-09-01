Boulders Defeat Miners 6-2 in Final Regular-Season Home Game

The Rockland Boulders (43-50) defeated the Sussex County Miners (61-33) 6-2 on Sunday in the final regular-season game at Palisades Credit Union Park in 2019.

On Fan Appreciation Day from the lower Hudson Valley, the Boulders got home runs from Grant Heyman and Matt Oberste, along with a combined six innings of one-run ball from Luis Cedeno and Zach Jemiola, to earn the win. Fecteau's home run, his 16th of the season, moved him into a tie with New Jersey's Alfredo Marte for the Can-Am League lead.

Nick Kennedy, Tim Ponto and James Mulry combined to allow just one run in their three innings of relief to end the game.

The teams will close out the regular season tomorrow when the Miners host the Boulders at 2 p.m. Sussex and Rockland will face off in round one of the playoffs, starting Wednesday night at 7 p.m. from Palisades Credit Union Park.

