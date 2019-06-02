Boomers Drop Series Finale at Southern Illinois

MARION, IL -The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, dropped a series for the first time since the opening series of the year by suffering a 2-1 loss in the finale of six-game roadtrip Sunday afternoon.

The Boomers used six pitchers in the game and were able to open an early 1-0 lead in the second. Nick Oddo coaxed a one-out walk and scored from first on a perfectly executed hit-and-run double from Rayden Sierra. Southern Illinois starter Chase Cunningham settled into a groove and did not allow another run in the contest. The Miners scored twice in the fourth inning against the second Schaumburg pitcher, Taylor Goshen, to nab the win.

Erik Martinez started on three days rest and worked 2.2 innings, walking one and striking out two. Goshen threw an inning with Devin Rose notching 1.1 frames. Darrell Thompson, Dylan Stusman and Connor Eller finished out the game as the combo of hurlers struck out six. The Boomers managed just six hits in the loss with two coming from Connor Oliver.

The Boomers (13-8) finished the trip 3-3 and maintain a two-game lead over Lake Erie in the early East Division standing. The team returns home on Tuesday night to open a six-game homestand against the Gateway Grizzlies with LHP Aaron Rozek (1-1, 2.42) on the hill for Friendship Night at 6:30 p.m. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets or call 847-461-3695.

