Grizzlies Drop Finale to Washington

SAUGET, Ill. - After falling into an early hole, the Gateway Grizzlies could not cool off the bats of the Washington Wild Things in an 19-4 loss at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in the rubber match Sunday evening.

The first five batters for Washington (7-15) all scored as Wander Franco and Hector Roa each hit two-run homers followed by a solo shot to right-center field by JJ Fernandez. Gateway (9-12) answered in the bottom of the first when Luke Lowery mashed a single to left-center field to score leadoff man Brent Sakurai.

Roa continued his success against the Grizzlies with a grand slam over the right-field fence in the second inning for a 9-1 Washington advantage. The Wild Things tallied three more runs before Gateway responded in the bottom half on an RBI fielder's choice by Matt McPhearson to make it a 12-2 ballgame.

McPhearson drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth, but the Grizzlies trailed 17-4 at that point.

Gunnar Buhner finished 2-for-4 with a pair of singles while Lowery was 3-for-5 and added an RBI.

In a starting role, Lucas Lanphere (0-2) allowed 11 runs on eight hits with three walks and a pair of strikeouts.

Gateway will be off Monday before beginning a three-game series on the road against the Schaumburg Boomers at 6:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday.

