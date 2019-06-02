Wild Things Pour It on in Finale at Grizzlies

SAUGET, Il. - From the first pitch until the game's completion, the Washington Wild Things dominated the rubber game at Gateway Sunday, ultimately winning 19-4. Hector Roa, Washington's right fielder, matched three franchise records for single-game performances to pace the win, which clinched the first series win for the Things in 2019.

Washington scored five runs in the first inning on three home runs. After Saige Jenco singled to start the game, Wander Franco hit a two-run homer to open the scoring, his third against Gateway this year and third on the trip. Shaine Hughes doubled before coming in on a two-run blast by Hector Roa that made it 4-0. The next batter, JJ Fernandez, made it back-to-back home runs by hitting his second of the year.

Gateway got one back in the bottom half of the inning, before the Wild Things, with a seven-run frame, blew the game wide open in the second. The first four of the inning came in on a grand slam by Roa, as he, with his second home run, matched the single-game Wild Things' record for home runs in a game. Once the bases were full again, Blake Adams walked to score a run, and Brett Marr singled home a pair. The Grizzlies got another single run in the second.

Cody Erickson got in on the fun in the third when he doubled home a run to make it 13-2 Wild Things. Gateway scored another singular run in the fourth before Washington put up another three. JJ Fernandez drove home a second run with a groundout in the fifth before Erickson hit his first Wild Things' homer, which plated the other two.

Hughes knocked home his first in the sixth before the Grizzlies got it back in the home half. Washington scored its final two in the ninth, bringing the game to its final of 19-4.

Michael Austin got the win for the Wild Things, as he pitched five innings and allowed three runs, while fanning five. James Meeker, Nick Durazo, Jesus Balaguer and Zach Strecker combined to toss the final four frames in the victory.

Jenco, Franco, Hughes, Roa, Fernandez, Erickson and Adams all had multi-hit games. Franco, Roa, Fernandez, Erickson and Marr all drove home multiple runs.

Roa's 12 total bases matched the franchise record set by Josh Loggins in 2003, while his five hits tied a franchise record as well. That's now been done twice this season, and nine times in the history of the franchise.

The Wild Things now return home for a six-game homestand, featuring three games against the Southern Illinois Miners and three against the Florence Freedom. The homestand opener and series opener with the Miners is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

A full list of promotions is slated for the week at Wild Things Park. Fans can purchase tickets at washingtonwildthings.com or by calling the box office starting at 9 a.m. Monday morning at 724-250-9555.

