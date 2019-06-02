Cunningham Deals as Miners Best Boomers

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners received another outstanding start from Chase Cunningham on the mound, and came back from an early 1-0 deficit to score two in the fourth en route to a 2-1 win over the Schaumburg Boomers at Rent One Park on Sunday night, taking the series two games to one.

After a scoreless first inning, the Boomers struck first against Cunningham (2-2) in the second when Nick Oddo walked with one out and scored on a subsequent double by Rayden Sierra to put the Boomers up 1-0. But the Miners' right-hander shut down the visitors from there, working around six scattered hits to last seven innings, walking two and striking out two while also inducing three double-play ground balls to hold the Boomers off the scoreboard for his second win of the season.

In the fourth inning, the Miners pulled ahead for good against Boomers reliever Taylor Goshen (1-2). Andy Cosgrove led off the inning with a single and Brett Siddall followed with a walk. Chris Iriart moved the runners to second and third base with a groundout, and Cletis Avery followed with an RBI single to center field to tie the game at 1-1. Joe Duncan then put the Miners in front to stay with a sacrifice fly at 2-1, and the pitching staff did the rest.

Jordan Brink and Nick Duron threw scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth, respectively, to finish it off, with Duron recording his second save of the season as the Miners improved to 11-9 overall and 7-2 at home in 2019.

Having now won two series in a row, the Miners will look to continue their winning ways on a six-game road trip beginning Tuesday, June 4, against the Washington Wild Things in western Pennsylvania. Cody Thompson will take the mound in the series opener for Southern Illinois at 6:05 p.m. against southpaw John Havird, who will start for the Wild Things.

