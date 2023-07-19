Boomers Double up Slammers in Early Affair

JOLIET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers doubled up the Joliet Slammers 4-2 on Wednesday morning to break a three-game losing skid, the longest streak of the year.

The Boomers plated three runs in the top of the second to take control early against Joliet starter Ryan O'Reilly who was signed before the game. Blake Berry led off with a double and moved to third on a one-out infield single from Kyle Fitzgerald. Will Prater put the Boomers on the board with a bloop single into right-center. Alec Craig extended the lead to 3-0 with a bunt single that scored two runs. Berry homered with one away in the third, his first of the year, to make the score 1-0.

Luis Perez did the rest on the mound, striking out eight in six innings of work to grab his third win of the season. Joliet plated a pair of runs in the sixth but Cristian Lopez came in and worked the final three frames to tally his first professional save, striking out a pair. The offense finished with nine hits. Berry and Fitzgerald both posted a pair.

The Boomers (32-22) cap the series with Joliet on Thursday night at 6:35 pm with the rubber game. The team will return home on July 21 to open a six-game homestand with a t-shirt giveaway and postgame fireworks. The first 1,000 fans receive a Boomers Feel the Boom T-shirt thanks to US Waterproofing, Blink Tees, and isolved. Visit boomersbaseball.com to secure your tickets to a game in the second part of the season before summer is gone or call 847-461-3695 to ensure you don't miss out on the fun.

