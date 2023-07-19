Crushers Outduel Otters in Shootout

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters scored nine runs on 14 hits but lost 14-9 Wednesday evening to the Lake Erie Crushers.

The Crushers scored 14 straight runs across three consecutive innings. Lake Erie walked nine times, took three hit by pitches and recorded 11 hits.

Evansville scored seven runs in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead.

George Callil launched a two-run home run 367 feet over the left field wall to open the scoring.

Ethan Skender hit an RBI-triple to center field adding a run. Kona Quiggle and Jeffrey Baez both brought in runs with RBI hits.

Jomar Reyes lasered a two-run homer to cap the seven-run inning.

Overall the Otters used seven hits, a walk and brought 11 total batters to the plate to match their most runs scored in any inning this season.

Lake Erie plated six runs in the third inning with two doubles and two batters were hit to key the inning.

The Crushers took the lead with a four-run fourth. Lake Erie added to the lead with four more runs in fifth as six batters walked.

The Otters added two final runs in the seventh highlighted by a Dakota Phillips double.

Phillips led the Otters with three hits. Tyler Vail worked a season high three innings with five strikeouts.

The Otters and Crushers play for the series on Thursday at 6:35 PM CT. The ballgame is full of festivities on Budweiser Thirsty Thursday. Bosse Field will celebrate German Heritage Night while partnering with Working Distributors, Field and Main Bank and Jacob's Village.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

