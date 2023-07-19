Crushers Power Past Otters

Evansville, IN - The Lake Erie Crushers put a number on the Evansville Otters, outscoring their divisional opponent 14-9.

The Crushers (24-32) offense took off scoring their most runs in a single game all season. The Otters (31-24) jumped ahead early but blew a big lead and couldn't recover after the damage done by the men in purple.

Evansville scored seven times in the bottom of the second inning. They had seven knocks, including two home runs and a triple, which boosted them over Lake Erie to begin the scoring.

The Crushers struck back with a vengeance over the next three frames. They did all their damage within nine outs, ultimately leading to the win.

In the top of the third inning, the Crushers tallied five hits including a trio of doubles from Jarrod Watkins, Jack Harris, and Zach Racusin. In the next frame, a walk from Todd Isaacs Jr. followed by a pair of singles from Kenen Irizarry and Racusin brought home four more men.

The Crushers piled on another quartet in the fourth. Watkins hit a two-RBI single through the middle of the hole. Racusin walked later with two outs to score another and a passed ball then brought home Watkins, making it a 14-7 game.

An attempt at a comeback was short-lived in the bottom of the seventh inning when a pair of Otters scored on a walk and a single. But the pitching staff was able to hold things down and preserve the lead.

Jonaiker Villalobos (1-2) was the Crushers starter who went 5.0 innings allowing seven runs on nine hits. He earned his first win of the 2023 season.

Alexis Rivero slammed the door in the ninth inning, tossing a scoreless frame and evening up the series at one apiece. Taking the loss was James Krick (1-1) who gave up the lead in the fourth frame.

Lake Erie will compete in a rubber match tomorrow in an attempt to earn their first series win on the road during the 2023 season. The first pitch is at 6:35 PM CTD.

