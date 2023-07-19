Washington Walks off on Wild Pitch to Take Series

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things came back from a five-run deficit to defeat the Trois-Rivieres Aigles 7-6 in 10 innings to secure the series victory on a walk-off wild pitch that scored Jack Cone. Anthony Brocato's ninth-inning, game-tying, two-run home run was the key play that boosted Washington late.

The Aigles took an early lead in the first inning when Steve Brown hit an RBI single which scored Dalton Combs from second base.

Washington made some noise in the second inning after starting pitcher Osman Gutierrez hit two batters. However, no runs came across. The next inning, Trois-Rivieres put three runs on the board. This came on a three-run double from Brown that made it 4-0 Aigles. The Wild Things got out of the inning after Brendon Dadson struck out and Santini threw out Brown as he tried to steal third.

After a scoreless fourth, Rodrigo Orozco hit a home run to right field which gave Trois-Rivieres a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the inning, the Wild Things were finally able to get on the board after a two-run RBI single from Robert Chayka. The scoring did not stop there for Washington as Scotty Dubrule hit a two-run double. This cut the lead to one for the Aigles.

Zach Kirby got pulled after the fifth inning after a somewhat rocky debut for Washington, giving up five earned runs and six hits. He was relieved by Arrison Perez, who gave up an earned run in just 0.2 innings pitched. This led to Stephen Knapp entering the game to get the final out of the sixth.

Trois-Rivieres pulled starting pitcher Gutierrez after 5.1 innings. In that span, he gave up four runs on five hits. They brought in Frankie Giuliano in relief. In the seventh inning, Justin Goossen-Brown came in for Knapp. Knapp did not give up a run in 0.1 innings of work. Tyler Cornett came in for Giuliano and made quick work of the Wild Things, giving up just one single in the inning.

The Wild Things pulled pitcher Goossen-Brown after two scoreless innings pitched and replaced him with Lukas Young in the ninth.

Washington tied the game in the bottom of the ninth when Abraham Sequera doubled and Brocato hit the crucial two-run home run. Cornett was pulled after a Dubrule infield hit. The Aigles got out of the inning when Dubrule got thrown out at third after a Wagner Lagrange single.

Young shut down the Trois-Rivieres lineup in the top of the 10th. With one out and two runners on, pitcher Rob Klinchock threw a wild pitch. This scored Jack Cone from third, who pinch ran for Wagner Lagrange. The play boosted Washington to victory.

The Wild Things will look to complete the series sweep tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. It is a Thirsty Thursday at Wild Things Park. All fans 21 and older can receive $1 Coors Light drafts from the beer wagon and it's also 90s Night presented by Dave and Busters.

