Grizzlies Shut out in Matinee at New York

Pomona, NY - The Gateway Grizzlies yet again could not get anything going offensively, as they were held to just five singles and no runs in being shut out 5-0 by the New York Boulders at Clover Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, suffering their first shutout loss of the season.

Zac Ryan (2-2) held the Boulders off the board in the first three innings, working around a bases-loaded jam in the first, and nearly got out of another in the bottom of the fourth, but with two outs, two runners on base, and two strikes on Giovanni Garbella, the New York right fielder singled home the tiebreaking runs to make the score 2-0 New York. The Boulders would add a solo home run by Chris Kwitzer leading off the next inning for a 3-0 lead, and scored their final runs on a two-run single by David Vinsky off Nate Garkow in the seventh inning for the final margin.

The Grizzlies got a pair of runners on base in the first inning against rookie left-hander Dawson Lane (5-2), but could not score as the southpaw would retire 12 batters in a row spanning from the first until the fourth innings. He ended up pitching the first 5 1/3 innings for the win, while Aaron Dona tossed the final 3 2/3 innings to complete the blanking.

Gateway will look to avoid being swept in Pomona when the face the Boulders on Thursday, July 20, in the series finale at Clover Stadium, with Lukas Veinbergs taking the ball on the mound for the Grizzlies in the contest.

