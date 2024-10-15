BlueHalo to Become the Presenting Partner of the New BlueHalo Lounge at Audi Field

October 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, DC - In partnership with BlueHalo, D.C. United announces the addition of a new premium seating experience at Audi Field set to be unveiled in 2025. The BlueHalo Lounge, designed by global architectural firm Gensler, will feature best-in-class amenities, unrivaled fan experience, and the most exclusive access at Audi Field.

"BlueHalo is investing in innovation to develop critical national security technologies. We're investing in manufacturing to deliver those technologies at mission speed. We're investing in our people to recruit and retain the best in the industry. And we're investing in our communities and in the places where we can all come together," said Diek Minkhorst, BlueHalo Senior Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development. "That's why we are excited to expand our partnership with D.C. United and, together, create an amazing space where so many memories will be shared while cheering on the Black-and-Red.

The BlueHalo Lounge design has been carefully crafted by Gensler and will feature a stunning modern and up-scale profile that is unlike anything else at Audi Field or in the greater DMV region. The BlueHalo Lounge will center around section C8 and C9 along the east sideline of Audi Field, a prime location to watch a game and experience the energy from the field. The BlueHalo Lounge is expected to begin construction in the offseason and be completed in Spring 2025.

"We are thrilled to announce the upcoming construction of the BlueHalo Lounge at Audi Field," said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. "Alongside our partner, BlueHalo, we have worked tirelessly to design a truly unique and luxurious fan experience at Audi Field and one that will rival the best sports venues in the country. We are so grateful for the support of our partner, BlueHalo, who share our same commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch. We look forward to seeing fans and providing more information about the BlueHalo Lounge at the event at Audi Field on November 14."

The BlueHalo Lounge is the most exclusive seating option at Audi Field with 300 total tickets available for distribution. BlueHalo Lounge tickets are available on a full-season basis and will start at $6,000 per seat for current full-season ticket members and $7,000 per seat for new purchasers. The ticket package will feature all 20 D.C. United games. To learn more, visit dcunited.com/tickets.

BlueHalo Lounge Benefits:

- An unmatched culinary experience featuring the highest level of all-inclusive food and beverage.

- A designated Premium Service Manager to cater to all guests' needs before and during the match.

- Privacy and cushioned seats for a comfortable and intimate viewing experience.

- Exclusive and streamlined access to Audi Field through the Premium VIP Entrance.

- All members will receive a luxurious BlueHalo Lounge Member Gift

- Priority Access to D.C. United Playoff games, Leagues Cup matches, and ancillary events.

D.C. United will host a special event on Thursday, Nov. 14, to unveil additional information about the BlueHalo Lounge. To register your interest in attending the event, please RSVP here.

BlueHalo is a global defense technology company that delivers cutting-edge solutions and technologies to meet our Nation's most critical national security missions. Headquartered in Arlington, Va. with locations in the DMV and across the United States, the company is transforming the future of global defense with industry-leading capabilities in the areas of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Electronic Warfare & Cyber, and AI/ML.

To learn more about the BlueHalo Lounge, visit dcunited.com/tickets/premium/bluehalo-lounge.

