Sounders FC Hosts Archrival Portland this Saturday in Crucial Decision Day Clash, Presented by EQC

October 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - One of the most passionate rivalries in professional sports returns to Lumen Field this Saturday night, as Sounders FC hosts the Portland Timbers on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM) in front of what is expected to be the largest home crowd of the season, promising a spirited atmosphere for fans.

The always fiery battle between the Pacific Northwest sides takes on a new dimension with the added consequence of Major League Soccer's Decision Day, the final regular-season match of the year where all games in each conference kick off simultaneously with outcomes determining postseason seeding.

Saturday's match, presented by matchday sponsor EQC, has major implications for the 2024 Cascadia Cup. With a win, the Rave Green would secure the regional honor, which would also mark the first time the club has captured the Cascadia Cup in front of its home fans.

Sounders fans, soccer fans and Seattle sports fans of all stripes are invited to this can't-miss match to enjoy the lively atmosphere, dynamic play and wide variety of special matchday activities, including a pre-match musical performance, a limited-edition Build a Bonfire hat patch and special appearance by Roger Levesque, a legend in the annals of Sounders-Timbers history.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. PT and fans are encouraged to arrive early to explore all pre-match offerings.

In the stadium's North Plaza and Soccer Celebration areas, a host of activities can be found, including:

Michelob Ultra Beer Garden - Fans age 21 and older can enjoy this public beer garden space in the North Plaza, courtesy of Michelob Ultra. Those who purchase a limited-time ticket offer can buy two tickets to the match and receive two free Michelob Ultra beers, while a variety of beverages are available for purchase in the beer garden for any fans of age.

Sparkling Ice "Anything But Subtle" Fan Zone - At this space, fans can find face paint, temporary tattoos and more to creatively express their Sounders spirit. On Saturday, this space offers bonfire-themed rivalry designs. At halftime of each game, the most enthusiastic and decorated fan in attendance is selected as the Sparkling Ice Anything But Subtle Fan of the Match and rewarded with a Sparkling Ice prize pack.

The Providence Challenge - Fans can test their soccer skills through three different activities at The Providence Challenge, as well as having the opportunity to nominate a local hero as part of the new Community Assist of the Match. Community Assist of the Match winners - selected at every game - receives tickets to an upcoming Sounders match, recognition at halftime and a videoboard feature, a custom jersey and an exclusive Sounders Community Assist custom scarf.

Crossbar Challenge, Presented by Western Washington Toyota Dealers - Located behind Section 144 and taking place pre-match, the first five fans to hit the crossbar in this interactive skills challenge earn a chance to take a kick on-field at halftime. If a fan hits a crossbar at halftime, Western Washington Toyota Dealers donates $1,000 to RAVE Foundation.

Soccer Skee-ball - This activation allows fans to play a soccer-themed version of Skee-Ball, kicking a ball down a ramp, rather than rolling it, to score as many points as possible.

Sounders Gaming Station - Challenge an opponent to a friendly match of EA Sports FC '24.

"Build a Bonfire" Rivalry Photo Experience - Fans can secure a unique photo memento marking the big game and longstanding Seattle-Portland rivalry.

Fans can look forward to meeting former Sounder Roger Levesque on Saturday, where he is being honored as the Born in '74 Sounders Legend of the Match. To celebrate the club's 50th anniversary, each of Sounders FC's home matches in 2024 highlights a former player who is honored on the field before kickoff and meets with fans at a pre-match autograph station.

Levesque, a true Sounders legend, has played an important role in the Sounders-Timbers rivalry over the years. He's well known - and hated - by Timbers fans for his infamous goal celebration at Portland in 2009 where, after opening scoring just 48 seconds into the match, Levesque proceeded to celebrate by falling over as teammate Nate Jaqua mimicked chopping him down like a tree.

In the stadium Pro Shop, fans can secure a limited-edition rivalry memento with the matchday purchase of any New Era Sounders FC hat. The exclusive "Build a Bonfire" patch features a special rivalry design and will be applied to hats in-store. The patch cannot be purchased separately and is only available to be applied with the purchase of a New Era hat on matchday while supplies last.

Alongside Lumen Field's wide-ranging concessions, on Saturday special refreshments can be purchased at rotating matchday BIPOC and diverse-owned food trucks located in the North Plaza. The selection this weekend celebrates Native American Heritage Month with offerings from Off the Rez, Seattle's first Native food truck serving traditional Blackfeet fry bread and other delicious fare, and Ryan's Rez-ipes, a food truck owned and operated by Ryan Gobin from the Tulalip Reservation.

Several stadium concession areas are offering savory treats that play into the "Build a Bonfire" rivalry theme, including smoky barbeque mac and cheese outside Section 113, burnt ends and double-smoked sausages at Smokehouse near Sections 214 and 230, and double-smoked sausages at concession carts. Additionally, fans can enjoy live music from buskers stationed around the stadium who are performing fire-themed songs.

With the general election just three weeks away, those attending the match have the opportunity to interact with representatives from King County Elections at a matchday booth to help with voter registration, questions about the election process and voting plan assistance.

After exploring all the pre-match activities have to offer, fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:45 p.m. PT to enjoy an extended pre-match ceremony. Puyallup Tribe Cultural Director Connie McCloud performs a pitch blessing on the field alongside 50 other Puyallup Tribe members, followed by a special musical performance by Ayron Jones complete with enhanced pyrotechnics. A Seattle native, Jones is known for his guitar, singing and songwriting skills that blend elements of grunge, rock, hip-hop, soul and other genres.

Additionally, ahead of kickoff Sounders FC will feature a special 50th Anniversary Rivalry video to celebrate the high stakes and years of battles against Portland.

Saturday's national anthem is being performed by Ayron Jones, while the "Scarves Up!" moment is led by 2024 Fan of the Year Lynne Rowan. The annual Fan of the Year title is bestowed upon a Season Ticket Member who exemplifies unwavering dedication and passion. Rowan has been selected as 2024 Fan of the Year as she has showcased her loyalty by attending every home match over the season and encouraging others to join her excitement.

Decision Day coverage from around the league will help keep fans updated with scores and standings over the course of Seattle's match, while at the conclusion of the game Sounders players will spend extra time on the field distributing carnations to fans in the stands.

A symbol of the club's relationship between its players and fans, the association between carnations and the Sounders dates to the club's inception in 1974, when players first handed the flowers to fans as a recognition of support. That tradition continues to this day, with Sounders players passing out carnations at the close of the regular season.

For further information regarding any of the activities mentioned here, please contact a member of Sounders FC Communications. To learn more about Sounders FC matchdays, health and safety and how to be prepared to attend a match, visit SoundersFC.com/Matchday/Know-Before-You-Go.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.