Houston Dynamo FC Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night to Close Regular Season

October 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC will host Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon, on Saturday, Oct. 19 when Houston faces the Western conference-leading LA Galaxy to celebrate and thank fans that have fueled the team all season long.

Limited tickets remain for the Decision Day matchup on the final day of the regular season at Shell Energy Stadium, and fans can secure their tickets via SeatGeek HERE. Upon arrival to the stadium, fans will receive Dynamo-branded car flags as gate giveaways while supplies last.

Fans are invited to join the pre-match festivities on Orange Avenue, presented by Michelob ULTRA, on Rusk Street on the west side of the venue from 5:30-7:30 p.m. CT. Notably, 500 Beers on Ben will be distributed to fans who show their match tickets while supplies last. Additionally, Orange Avenue will include live entertainment, local food trucks such as El Del Barbacoa and The Vegan Vybe, as well as interactive activities including button making stations offering six Dynamo designs.

A major feature of matchday festivities will include in-stadium surprise and delights for fans, including access to view pre-match warmups, seat upgrades and gift cards to restaurants and retailers. Additionally, fans can stop by the team store to purchase limited-edition playoff merchandise as well as 40 percent discounts on select items.

Following the match, head coach Ben Olsen and a player will address the crowd with a final thank you for the regular season, while some lucky fans have the opportunity to receive match-worn jerseys off the back of Dynamo players.

Additional concourse activations will also be featured on matchday, including an opportunity to test their reflexes on a Shell Energy-branded reaction training system near Section 110, while the Zorro Foot Long Hot Dog will be offered as a special menu item at Sections 135 and 138.

Throughout match week, fans can also keep an eye on the Dynamo social media channels for further surprise and delight opportunities that include seat upgrades, jersey giveaways, signed merchandise and gift cards.

The Dynamo launched their Grind 2 Shine playoff campaign last week to celebrate the team's first consecutive postseason appearance since 2013. Houston is guaranteed to host at least one home match in the Round One Best-of-3 Series, and fans can secure their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs tickets for as low as $25.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.