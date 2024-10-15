Attention to Details a Key Point of Focus for FC Cincinnati over International Window Break

October 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The October FIFA International Window opening right as the MLS season closes can, at times, be a frustrating and abrupt halt to a runaway train to the playoffs. For FC Cincinnati, the break comes at a good time to work on some details that have eluded them in a recent stretch of games.

The Orange and Blue have played better in this stretch despite losing three matches leading into the break, or, at the very least, have shown promising strides according to their Head Coach. So now, with two weeks to build up before Decision Day against Philadelphia on October 19, FC Cincinnati have the chance to focus on themselves and make the changes they need to.

"I think what it allows us to do is work on some things over a course of a two week period - which I think leading up to the Columbus game, where we had that time period - helped us to just work in different ways with the guys and help us get some answers," Pat Noonan described last week, correlating this break to ones earlier in the season. "So I imagine we'll approach it in a similar way... that's a period where you can work on a lot of different things. So I would hope that's beneficial to us going into that Philly game."

There will be some small disruptions to the camp during these two weeks as Miles Robinson and Teenage Hadebe will be away with their national teams, along with Sergio Santos and Chidozie Awaziem working their way back into the group after injuries. But the veteran presences on the team with plenty of MLS experience have been preaching a positive path forward.

"It's challenging. Challenging for us. But I think in this room, we have a lot of a lot of big names, a lot of talent, and we were waiting for the playoff time, for a while, I think," Yamil Asad said after last Saturday's match with Orlando. "We have to be focused and not lose our minds. It's not all negative. So we have to keep doing the right thing and improve the small details.

"Sometimes the difference between a win or a loss is about detail...so we have to try to keep going and improve."

Asad's presence has brought an important veteran dynamic to the group. The 30-year-old versatile midfielder is in his sixth MLS season and has seen plenty of hurdles in his time. But what has made him most valuable to the squad is perhaps the energy he brings to the field that starts off the field.

"He's a good team player," Noonan highlighted after a recent game, pointing towards a recent concern about FC Cincinnati players not playing in a team-oriented fashion. "That's why he started tonight and got to play significant minutes. His performance against New York City and building his fitness back. I thought his last two games have been very strong."

Since arriving at the squad, Asad has appeared in 24 matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and adding five assists. Primarily moving to the wingback position to fit the squad this season, his contributions have been invaluable despite playing a new role.

"We need to try to stay calm and be focused on the next two weeks for training and then be ready for the playoffs," Asad said of the work that needs to be done. "I have seen teams coming from nowhere to winning the MLS Cup. We are just trying to keep going to try to improve. You know, we have enough time, like two weeks to the last to the last game. We have to be better there and then be ready for the playoff games."

Yedlin keeps looking to learn

With FC Cincinnati looking to find better and more efficient ways of executing in the opposing final third, defender DeAndre Yedlin has been looking to expand his presence on the field to best help the squad.

"For me, it's just kind of more reading the game. I know what it's like playing as a fullback, or even a wing back defending the box," Yedlin explains. "So I'm just trying to do what I know I wouldn't want an attacker that's coming against me in the box to do."

The first-year FC Cincinnati defender has been vital to the squad this season as both a versatile player in the lineup and a locker room leader. But even still, as a traditionally trained fullback in a four-man backline, the transition to wingback in a back five or even a center back has been a challenge at times.

"Runs across your face when you're not ready are really hard to defend. So, you know, believe it or not I'm still learning the position," Yedlin added. "I'm trying to be more involved in the box, even if it's just unselfish runs to the near post to open up space for the guys and the cutback and things like that, you know. Just try to be more involved with that."

Academy prospects earn superlatives

Jared Cardenas, a forward for FC Cincinnati U16, has been named the inaugural MLS NEXT Player of the Month for his outstanding contributions to the team in September. Cardenas has showcased exceptional goal-scoring prowess, netting 11 goals in his six U16 matches this fall, with at least one goal in each game. Notably, his 11 goals rank as the second-highest tally in MLS NEXT for his age group.

In addition to Cardenas' achievement, three other academy prospects have reached significant milestones this month. Goalkeeper David Paz, another U16 player, received a call-up to the Honduras Under-17 national team camp in mid-September. David Rodriguez, a U18 goalkeeper, participated in a Colombia Youth National Team ID Center this month. Zachary Rider, a goalkeeper for the U15 team, is also set to attend a U.S. Youth National Team Camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, starting later this week.

