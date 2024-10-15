Injury Update: David Ruiz
October 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for midfielder David Ruiz.
Ruiz has suffered a right hamstring strain while on international duty with the Honduran national team. The midfielder will be assessed as he recovers, determining his return-to-play timetable.
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 15, 2024
- Injury Update: David Ruiz - Inter Miami CF
- BlueHalo to Become the Presenting Partner of the New BlueHalo Lounge at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Attention to Details a Key Point of Focus for FC Cincinnati over International Window Break - FC Cincinnati
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Injury Update: David Ruiz
- International Duty Roundup: Nine Inter Miami CF Academy Players Called up for National Team Duty in September/October
- Five Inter Miami CF Players Feature on 2024 22 Under 22 Presented by BODYARMOR, Diego Gómez Headlines List at No. 1
- Joe Banuelos Crowned Champion of 2024 Copa de la Familia Esports Tournament, Secures Duracell-Powered Inter Miami Experience
- Inter Miami CF Partners with Florida Blue, Hosts Fútbol Clinic for Miami Lighthouse for the Blind Pre-Employment Transition Program Students