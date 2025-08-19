Blink and You'Ll Miss It Emeri Adames Scores 10 Seconds into the Second Half! #nwsl
Published on August 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Check out the Seattle Reign FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 19, 2025
- Gotham FC Begins Title Defense with Opening Match of Concacaf W Champions Cup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Chicago Stars FC Make Three Goal Comeback to Tie Seattle Reign FC, 3-3 - Chicago Stars FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Falls 2-1 to Angel City FC on Sunday Night
- Reign FC Travels to Los Angeles for Sunday Night Match against Angel City FC
- Seattle Reign FC Signs Midfielder Sally Menti to Short-Term Contract
- Reign FC Secures 2-1 Win in North Carolina
- Reign FC Travels to North Carolina for First Road Match of 2025 Season