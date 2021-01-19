Blades Bring in Forward Mitchell

January 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Tuesday that forward Mason Mitchell has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Mitchell, 26, played 57 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL last season and recorded 18 goals and 13 assists. The Calgary, Alberta native also played in 40 American Hockey League games across two seasons with the Hershey Bears and recorded one goal and five assists. In the second half of the 2018-19 season with the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays, Mitchell posted six goals and four assists in nine games.

Mitchell made his professional debut in 2017 with Hershey. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 206-pound forward attended the University of Alaska-Anchorage where he played in 50 games and collected 15 goals and 11 assists.

Florida hits the road this weekend to play the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, Jan. 22 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7:00 p.m., and then on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3:00 p.m.

The next home game for the Everblades comes Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena. Enjoy Hump Day Deals! $3 Beer, $3 Wine, $3 Hot Dogs and $4 Vodka!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.