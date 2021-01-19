Ryan Bednard Honored Again as Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard is the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week award for January 11-17, 2021. Bednard previously received the same honor for the week ending January 3, 2021.

In two starts over the weekend, the 23-year-old went 2-0-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. On Sunday, Bednard made a career-high 40 saves on 41 shots to help Greenville to a 4-1 victory over Jacksonville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Bednard is 4-1-2 this season in seven appearances with a 2.89 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. In seven starts, Bednard has allowed two goals or less in four games.

The Florida Panthers goaltending prospect debuted last season with the Swamp Rabbits and appeared in 24 games with Greenville in addition to eight American Hockey League appearances with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound goaltender debuted in the AHL with Springfield on January 17, 2020 and made 36 saves on 37 shots in a 4-1 win at Syracuse. Two weeks later, Bednard earned his first AHL shutout on February 1, 2020 versus the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Prior to turning pro, Bednard appeared in 68 career games at Bowling Green State University where he posted an overall record of 39-19-8 with seven shutouts.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action tomorrow night to begin four consecutive games against the Orlando Solar Bears. The Swamp Rabbits will play three games at the Amway Center in Orlando on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday before returning home January 29. Puck drop for all three road tilts this week are scheduled for 7 p.m.

