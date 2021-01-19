Rabbits Weekly

Anthony Rinaldi scored his first professional goal on Sunday to lead Greenville to an eventual three-goal second period and 4-1 win over Jacksonville.

JANUARY 17, 2021 - SWAMP RABBITS 4, Icemen 1

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits won two of three on the weekend with a Sunday victory over the Jacksonville Icemen, 4-1, to improve their point streak to nine. Ryan Bednard made a career-best 40 saves on 41 shots to help his club to a five point weekend. Greenville posted a field goal in the second period with tallies by Anthony Rinaldi, Luc Brown and Greg Meireles. Max Zimmer added an empty net goal in the third period. Both Meireles and Zimmer enter the new week with points in seven consecutive games.

JANUARY 16, 2021 - SWAMP RABBITS 3, Stingrays 4 (SO)

Trailing 1-0 into the second period, the Rabbits rallied with goals from Liam Pecararo and Matt Wedman to grab a 2-1 advantage. South Carolina countered with a deuce, but Matt Bradley scored at 17:59 of the third period forced overtime and preserved Greenville's point streak to eight. Sudden-death overtime did not decide an outcome, and the game progressed to a shootout. In Round 2 of the skills competition, Mason Morelli tallied the only goal to help South Carolina to a 4-3 win.

JANUARY 15, 2021 - SWAMP RABBITS 5, Stingrays 4 (OT)

Matt Bradley scored in overtime on Stingrays goaltender Alex Dubeau to lift the Rabbits to a thrilling, 5-4 overtime victory over South Carolina. The win marked Greenville's fourth over South Carolina in only five tries this season (4-0-0-1). Bryce Reddick scored his first ECHL goal since November 2013 to open the scoring at 5:08 of the first period. Rookie newcomers shined with Shawn Cameron recording two helpers in the opening frame for his first professional points, Luc Brown scoring his first professional goal, and Jacob Hayhurst earning his first professional point.

RYAN BEDNARD HONORED AGAIN AS WARRIOR HOCKEY ECHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard is the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week award for January 11-17, 2021. Bednard previously received the same honor for the week ending January 3, 2021.

In two starts over the weekend, the 23-year-old went 2-0-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. On Sunday, Bednard made a career-high 40 saves on 41 shots to help Greenville to a 4-1 victory over Jacksonville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

COMMUNITY BITS

STOMPER HITS THE ICE IN SPARTANSBURG

On Saturday, January 16, Swamp Rabbits fans took the ice with Stomper at Spartanburg's Skating on the Square.

