Greenville's Bednard Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Ryan Bednard of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan.11-17. It is the second time this season he has received the weekly honor after winning the award for the week ending Jan. 3.

Bednard went 2-0-0 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933 in two appearances last week.

The 23-year-old made 30 saves in a 5-4 overtime win at South Carolina on Friday and turned aside 40 shots in a 4-1 victory against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Florida, Bednard has appeared in seven games for the Swamp Rabbits this season posting a record of 4-1-2 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He ranks third in the ECHL with 436 minutes played and tied for third with 204 saves.

A native of Macomb Township, Michigan, Bednard has seen action in 31 career ECHL games with Greenville going 14-13-3 with one shutout, a 2.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He has posted a 4-3-0 record in eight career American Hockey League appearances with Springfield.

Prior to turning pro, Bednard appeared in 68 career games at Bowling Green State University where he posted an overall record of 39-19-8 with seven shutouts, a 2.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918. He also saw action in 40 career games with Youngstown in the United States Hockey League.

Runner Up: Eamon McAdam, Jacksonville (1-0-1, 1.89 GAA, .933 save pct.)

Also Nominated: Joel Rumpel (Kansas City) and Garret Sparks (Orlando).

