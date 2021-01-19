Kevin Lankinen to Make NHL Debut with Blackhawks

CHICAGO - Goaltender Kevin Lankinen is set to become the second Fuel graduate to play for the Blackhawks since Indy and Chicago began their affiliation in 2014-15. The rookie goaltender is the third former Fuel player in franchise history to reach the NHL, following defenseman Justin Holl, who debuted with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 31, 2018 and goaltender Collin Delia who made his debut on March 29, 2018 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Lankinen, 25, signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in May of 2018 and began the season with the Rockford IceHogs before being assigned to the Fuel in late October. The native of Helsinki, Finland appeared in six games in a Fuel uniform earning a 3.18 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. Reassigned to the IceHogs in late December of 2018, Lankinen played in 19 AHL contests registering a 2.50 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Helping the Finnish National Team to the gold medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championships with a 7-1-0 record, 1.50 goals-against average and .942 save percentage, Lankinen played 21 games for the IceHogs last season. Registering a 3.03 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage through 21 games with the IceHogs, the 25-year old goaltender earned himself a spot in the 2019-20 AHL All-Star game as well as a two-year contract extension with the Blackhawks in April 2020.

