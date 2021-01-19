ECHL Transactions - January 19
January 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 19, 2021:
Orlando:
Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Ben Thomson, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
South Carolina:
Add Blake Hillman, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Graham Knott, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mark Cooper, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Mike McKee, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Gregg Burmaster, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Utah:
Add Kevin Carr, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Evan Buitenhuis, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Hunter Skinner, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve
Delete Parker Gahagen, G loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Delete Matt Abt, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Ian Scheid, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Charlie Gerard, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Peyton Jones, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Add Ryker Killins, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/18]
Add Ryan Lowney, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/18]
Add Riley Woods, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/18]
Wheeling:
Add Austin Fyten, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan MacPherson, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
