ECHL Transactions - January 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 19, 2021:

Orlando:

Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Ben Thomson, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

South Carolina:

Add Blake Hillman, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Graham Knott, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mark Cooper, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Mike McKee, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Gregg Burmaster, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Utah:

Add Kevin Carr, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Hunter Skinner, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve

Delete Parker Gahagen, G loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Delete Matt Abt, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Ian Scheid, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Charlie Gerard, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Peyton Jones, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Add Ryker Killins, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/18]

Add Ryan Lowney, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/18]

Add Riley Woods, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/18]

Wheeling:

Add Austin Fyten, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan MacPherson, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

