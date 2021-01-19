Kansas City's Reid Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Brodie Reid of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 11-17.

Reid scored three goals and added two assists for five points in two games at Utah last week.

The 31-year-old had a goal in a 4-1 loss on Friday before tallying four points (2g-2a) in a 5-4 win on Saturday.

A native of Delta, British Columbia, Reid is tied for third in the ECHL with 14 points (7g-7a) in 11 games this season.

Reid has tallied 23 points (10g-13a) in 20 career ECHL games with Kansas City and Elmira while adding 86 points (40g-46a) in 198 career American Hockey League games with Worcester, St. John's, Adirondack and Rochester. He spent the previous five seasons in Austria, totaling 187 points (73g-114a) in 231 games with Bolzano HC and VSV EC.

On behalf of Brodie Reid, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: John McCarron, Florida (3 gp, 3g, 2a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Max Zimmer (Greenville), Nick Saracino (Jacksonville) and Dylan Sadowy (Orlando).

