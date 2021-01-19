Worcester Railers HC Launches Hockey Feeds the Need Campaign

January 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







Worcester, MA - Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC),proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) officially announced today the launch of Hockey Feeds the Need, a three-part initiative that will focus on donating meals to frontline workers, stocking local food pantries, and distributing fresh food boxes to residents in need.

PART 1 | Food For Frontliners presented by Assumption University

Mission: Donate Fresh Meals to Frontline Workers

Launch Date: January 20th

Food For Frontliners celebrates the many workers who have been on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Each week, the Railers will provide essential workers with food from a local restaurant as a thank you for their selflessness and dedication to helping others. The program is scheduled to launch on January 20th and will recognize employees from Devereaux Advanced Behavioral Health.

"Food For Frontliners is a way for Assumption University to support the City of Worcester and its residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said Assumption University President Francesco C. Cesareo, Ph.D. "As a University that provides a Catholic liberal education, we form our students in recognizing their responsibility to contribute to the common good by serving the members of our community. It is a privilege to join with our partners, the Worcester Railers, to support Food For Frontliners, an opportunity to extend our gratitude to the social workers, postal employees, hospital workers and others who have steadfastly served the community throughout the pandemic. Through this initiative to recognize local heroes, the University carries out its mission to form individuals known for thoughtful citizenship and compassionate service."

PART 2 | Hockey Checks Hunger presented by Fidelity Bank and Fallon Health

Mission: Stock Local Food Pantries

Launch Date: March 2nd

Hockey Checks Hunger focuses on alleviating extreme food shortages in community pantries throughout Central Mass. Local youth hockey organizations and rinks, including the Junior Railers HC, Worcester White Hawks, Twin City Hawks, NCMYH Sting, and NorthStar Youth Forum will come together to donate non-perishable food items to be distributed to pantries across the region.

Through the generosity of sponsors including Fidelity Bank and Fallon Health, the Railers will fill the Railers HC Equipment Van presented by Advantage Truck Group (@weknowtrucks) with non-perishables and deliver them to food pantries on a weekly basis.

"No person or family should have to make the choice between eating and paying their bills," said Fidelity Bank President and COO, Christopher McCarthy. "We are happy to support the Railers Hockey Checks Hunger program and are committed to addressing this very important and immediate need in the community."

"We have seen the current health care crisis impact the lives of our friends, families and neighbors, many of whom are facing food insecurity for the first time," said Richard Burke, President and CEO of Fallon Health. "At Fallon, our mission is making our communities healthy. We are proud to partner with the Railers on this important initiative to help put food on the tables of those in need."

Get Involved

The community is encouraged to participate in Hockey Checks Hunger. Paper shopping bags will be available to the public for pick-up at the Rail Shop, located at 112 Harding St., Worcester. Contribute a non-perishable food item and receive a 20% discount off a single item in the store. Those who return a full bag will receive 40% off their entire store purchase. Rail Shop hours are Tuesday-Wednesday 4pm-8pm and Saturday-Sunday 10am-3pm.

PART 3 | Drive-Thru Food Box Distribution in partnership with Massachusetts Military Support Foundation

Mission: Provide Food to Area Residents in Need

Launch Date: April 2021

Worcester Railers HC is excited to partner with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to provide fresh food boxes to any person or family in need. Participants will receive a pre-packed box of fresh dairy, protein, and produce.

"Food insecurity is a serious concern for the residents of Central Mass, especially our veterans," said Massachusetts Military Support Foundation President, Don Cox. "The Railers have been an incredible partner in our efforts to distribute thousands of food boxes to those in need."

Pre-registration is required at mmsfi.org. Food boxes will be available for pick-up weekly in April in the parking lot adjacent to the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center, located at 112 Harding St., Worcester.

About Assumption University

Assumption University, founded in 1904 by the Augustinians of the Assumption, is New England's premier university for high-quality education, integrating career preparation and education of the whole person, drawing upon the best in the rich and centuries-long tradition of Catholic higher education. Assumption, located in Worcester, Massachusetts, seeks to provide students with a transformative education that forms graduates who possess critical intelligence, thoughtful citizenship, and compassionate service. The University offers 34 majors and 49 minors in the liberal arts, sciences, business, nursing and professional studies; as well as master's and continuing education degrees and professional certificate programs. For more information about Assumption University, please visit assumption.edu.

About Fidelity Bank

Founded in 1888, Fidelity Bank is one of the strongest independent community banks in Central and Eastern Massachusetts. Fidelity Bank's uniqueâ¯LifeDesignâ¯approach to banking provides the care and clarity needed to make informed decisions with confidence. The Bank offers a range of personal and business banking solutions to clients in 14 full-service banking centers in Leominster, Worcester, Fitchburg, Needham, Gardner, Stow, Shirley, Barre, Millbury, Paxton, Princeton, and Winchendon. The Bank has consistently earned a "5 Star" rating fromâ¯BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and research firm. In 2020 Fidelity Bank was voted Worcester Telegram & Gazette Best Financial Services in Central Massachusetts and was named to the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work list for the sixth time. As of September 30, 2020, the bank had total assets of approximately $1.15 billion. For more information, visitâ¯fidelitybankonline.comâ¯orâ¯facebook.com/fidelitybankma.

About Fallon Health

Founded in 1977, Fallon Health is a leading health care services organization that supports the diverse and changing needs of those we serve. In addition to offering innovative health insurance solutions and a variety of Medicaid and Medicare products, we excel in creating unique health care programs and services that provide coordinated, integrated care for seniors and individuals with complex health needs. Fallon has consistently ranked among the nation's top health plans and is accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for its HMO and Medicaid products. For more information, visit fallonhealth.org.

About Massachusetts Military Support Foundation

Massachusetts Military Support Foundation provides programs, services and goods that help satisfy critical needs and enhance the well-being and quality of life for Veterans, active-duty Military and their families in Massachusetts. Each of its programs are designed to have maximum impact on the many issues Veterans and active-duty Military face. It provides solutions that make a long-lasting, life-changing difference for these brave men and women.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.