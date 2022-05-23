Bisons RHP Thomas Hatch Named IL Pitcher of the Week

Major League Baseball today announced that Buffalo Bisons RHP Thomas Hatch has been named International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 16-22.

Hatch threw six no-hit innings for the Bisons on Saturday allowing just one of the 19 batters he faced to reach base via a walk. He struck out six and retired the 14 batters he faced. The righty needed just 64 pitches to breeze through six innings of work. Unfortunately, Hatch did not earn a decision in the Herd's wild 12-11 victory over the Mets in 11 innings.

Hatch has made seven starts for the Bisons this season and is 2-2 with a 5.71 ERA. He has struck out 28 batters and has yielded just 34 hits in 34.2 innings of work. In 22 career appearances with Buffalo, Hatch Is 4-8 with a 4.62 ERA with 98 strikeouts to only 92 hits allowed in 99.1 innings of work.

