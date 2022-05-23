Jolt to the Offense, #12 Rated Prospect Spencer Steer Promoted to Saints from Wichita

ST. PAUL, MN - Spencer Steer has spent the better part of the first six weeks of the season destroying Texas League pitching. He's now going to get his opportunity to do the same in the International League. The Minnesota Twins number 12 rated prospect (Baseball America) was transferred to the St. Paul Saints on Monday.

The 24-year-old Steer was hitting .307 with eight home runs and 30 RBI in 35 games with the Wichita Wind Surge. In 137 at bats he scored 27 runs, slugged 13 doubles, one triple, a .385 on base percentage, and .591 slugging percentage for a .976 OPS. At the time of his promotion, Steer is tied for fourth in the Texas League in doubles and extra base hits (22), tied for sixth in RBI and total bases (81), seventh in slugging, and 10th in OPS. He had his safely in 28 of 35 games, has 10 multi-hit games, and smacked two home runs on May 7.

Steer was the third-round pick by the Twins in 2019 out of the University of Oregon. In his first season in the organization, he played 20 games with the rookie level Elizabethton Twins and 44 games at Single-A Cedar Rapids. Between the two stops Steer hit .280 with four home runs and 33 RBI in 64 games. He smacked 18 doubles, three triples, a 385 on base percentage, .424 slugging percentage for a .809 OPS.

Last season Steer 45 games at High-A Cedar Rapids and 65 games with Wichita hitting .254 with 24 home runs and 66 RBI in 110 games. He scored 82 runs, ripped 18 doubles, three triples, a .348 on base percentage, .484 slugging percentage, for a .832 OPS.

In additional move, infielder Kevin Merrell was transferred to Wichita. He was hitting .256 with three home runs and seven RBI.

The Saints currently have 31 players on their roster, two shy of the league maximum of 33, 17 pitchers and 14 position players.

