End of the School Year, Beginning of Summer Highlight Saints May 24-29 Homestand

ST. PAUL, MN - This is why we live here. Because at some point the temperatures consistently stay in the 70s. The kids are getting ready for summer, but not before a few final days of school. Get ready to spend some time near the pool and we'll provide the fireworks as we honor the women and men of the military. It's a jam-packed week of Saints baseball during the May 24-29 homestand.

Tuesday, May 24 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 11:07 a.m. - Educashun Day

What better way to spend away from the classroom than at the ballpark. The kids will learn through a fun and creative atmosphere. We can teach you how to figure out batting average, slugging percentage and ERA, but what if we took it to the next level. Move over older baseball stats, here comes something more relevant. Let's talk wOBA, wRC+, BABIP, and FIP. Our baseball education is more than just math. You want history, learn about how the game got started and some of the big names in the game. Geography? We've got where teams are located around the U.S. It's one of the most unique learning experiences for students around the state. Take a trip around the Minor Leagues on our Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 25 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 5:07 p.m. (Doubleheader) - Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy and Other Unique Phrases

You'll be Over the Moon on this day because we're going to Blow Your Socks Off with our turns of phrase. We won't Beat Around the Bush because coming up with this idea was Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy. You're Barking Up the Wrong Tree if you think a Saints game will cost an Arm and a Leg. Find out how many unique phrases we can use, and what they mean, during our Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, May 26 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:07 p.m. - Military Appreciation Night

The women and men that put on a military uniform do so in order to protect us from foreign and domestic enemies. While serving they make sacrifices to put country first. It's just one of the many reasons why the Saints continue to honor our service members during Military Appreciation Night. Let the red, white, and blue fly high on this day and make sure you thank the many men and women that don the uniform on this night. Enjoy the game on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, May 27 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:07 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy with music associated with Margaritaville

Sit back on our front porch swing and watch the sun bake all of our fans covered with oil. Smell those hot dogs and brats, they're beginning to grill. You know exactly why you've been hanging out at CHS Field all season. It's our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to music associated with Margaritaville. There's no better place to have a Cheeseburger than in our Paradise at CHS Field, so raise your glass because It's Five O'Clock Somewhere. We'll give you that relaxed feel as our trop rock cover band gets you in the mood.

Saturday, May 28 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:07 p.m. - Wisconsin Dells Day with a Sunglasses Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)

Sure, summer is still about three weeks away from officially starting, but we're kicking it off on this perfect (please Mother Nature) Saturday with Wisconsin Dells Day. Bring the entire family, put on the floaties and the zinc oxide as we bring the Waterpark Capital of the World to CHS Field. Wisconsin Dells has it all from petting zoos, live entertainment, golfing, an amusement park, and, of course, waterparks. Don't want that sun shining in your eyes, don't worry the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive sunglasses courtesy of Wisconsin Dells. We're keeping the summer theme going with our tropical vibe on Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 29 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 5:07 p.m. - Memorial Day with Post-Game Monster Food Truck Rally and SPIREworks SuperShow

This is a day to remember and honor the people who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It was originally known as Decoration Day, originating in the years after the Civil War where people decorated the graves of the fallen men and women. Each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time. We honor all the men and women of our U.S. Armed Forces with the Memorial Day Celebration. Stick around following the game as kids run the bases on Cub Family Sunday. At the conclusion of all that fun is a post-game monster food truck rally. The food trucks scheduled to appear are: Dine 1-1, Dough Dough El Burrito Mercado, KCM Egg Rolls, O'Cheeze, OHM Brownies, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Rollin, Nolens, Smokin Bonez, and Sumo Egg Rolls. Once you've feasted on all the delectable items get ready for an amazing array of loud noises and colors exploding in the sky with our SPIREworks Super Show.

We're all itching for summer to begin and weather Mother Nature cooperates or not, we're bringing it to you. Let's not forget the importance of the women and men in our military during this important week as the Saints return home after two weeks on the road. Feel free to waste away at CHS Field.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for drink rail, infield reserved, and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on May 29 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 2, July 3, and September 4) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

