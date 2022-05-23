Syracuse Mets Bark in the Park #1, Bring Your Dog to the Game Tuesday, May 24th

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Mets will hold their first Bark in the Park of the 2022 season, presented by Aloft Hotels & Peaceful Pets Funeral Home, on Tuesday, May 24th against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Washington Nationals). The gates will open at 5 p.m., game time is 6:05 p.m. Fans can meet and interact with local animal rescue groups and pro-animal organizations on the concourse during the game.

All humans and dogs need a ticket to attend the game on Tuesday. Dog tickets are $5, and proceeds of dog ticket sales will be donated to local animal rescue groups in attendance at the game. Dog tickets can be purchased over the phone (315-474-7833) or in-person at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium. All dog owners will need to sign a waiver prior to entry at NBT Bank Stadium & will be seated in the dog-friendly sections on the 3rd base side of the stadium.

All dogs are welcome to participate in the pre-game Mets-minster Dog Parade on the field. Dogs can also be entered to win glamorous prizes in the Mets-minster Dog Show.

Tuesday is also Taco Tuesday & all fans can enjoy 3 tacos for just $10, chicken, beef, and vegetarian options available. NBT Bank Stadium concessions will also offer pup treats for our dog friends.

They Syracuse Mets will host two additional Bark in the Park games this year, presented by Aloft Hotels & Peaceful Pets Funeral Home. Bark in the Park #2 will take place on Wednesday, June 29th and Bark in the Park #3 will take place on Tuesday, September 6th at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Syracuse Mets are home against the Rochester Red wings all week long:

Wednesday, 5/25 (11:05 a.m.) - Education Day

Thursday, 5/26 (6:35 p.m.) - $1 Thursday on SOS Night & Duel of the Dishes

Friday, 5/27 (6:35 p.m.) - Craft Beer Friday, presented by the Hops Spot; Strike Out Stroke Night with t-shirt giveaway & post-game fireworks presented by Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center

Saturday, 5/28 (6:35 p.m.) - Memorial Day Weekend Celebration on Salt City Saturday, Stroke Out ALS Night with T-shirt giveaway, courtesy of Coca-Cola, ALS Jersey auction to benefit the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter

Sunday, 5/29 (6:35 p.m.) - Memorial Day Weekend Celebration with post-game fireworks, presented by Budweiser, on Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by NBT Bank

Tickets for Bark in the Park and all Syracuse Mets home games are available over-the-phone (315-474-7833) and in-person at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

Please contact the Syracuse Mets at 315-474-7833 or baseball@syracusemets.com with questions or for more information.

