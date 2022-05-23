Redbirds Host I-Cubs over Memorial Day Weekend

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds welcome the Iowa Cubs to AutoZone Park from May 24 - 29 for a six-game series over Memorial Day Weekend. It is the first time the two rivals will play one another in three years. The homestand features two extravagant fireworks displays over the weekend, a buffet-styled cookout and a combination-filled All-You-Can-Eat set-up.

Tuesday, May 24th - Redbirds vs I-Cubs - 12:05 PM

Education Day: the Memphis Fire Museum and Memphis Fire Department will take students through interactive learning about the importance of fire safety. There will be a fire truck on BB King Avenue out front of AutoZone Park and dalmatians on the concourse!

Giveaway: the first 300 kids to visit the MFD table on the course will receive a firemen's helmet.

Lunch Special: Try the all-new double smash burger with cheese that comes with fries and a soda ($12) or a beer ($15)!

Wednesday, May 25th - Redbirds vs I-Cubs - 11:05 AM

Thursday, May 26th - Redbirds vs I-Cubs - 7:05 PM

Throwback Thursday, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon. Get $2 PBR beers and $1 hot dogs this and every Thursday at AutoZone Park. The Redbirds will take the field as the Memphis Chicks.

Ticket Special: All field box tickets are just $10.

Check out the all-new Chicks hats that have just hit the shelves at the team store!

Friday, May 27th - Redbirds vs I-Cubs - 7:05 PM

All-You-Can-Eat mac and cheese: starting at $21 and located in the third base cove, fans can choose up to 8 toppings to mix and match with their mac and cheese bowl. For more information, visit here.

Scout Night: the Redbirds welcome local Scout Troops to AutoZone Park on Friday night! Those that buy a specialty ticket will be able to participate in a pre-game parade around the warning track, receive a commemorative patch, and sleep over on the field after the game! For more information visit here.

ZenWTR is giving away a golf bag full of Zen Water that will be featured on the concourse all weekend. You can enter to win to here.

The Matchup Menu: For each homestand, the Redbirds will feature a specialty sandwich and drink related to the road teams' city. Available on Fridays and Saturdays at The Rivalry Roadhouse Tent in right field. This homestand features:

The "I-Cubs Sandwich", featuring a delicious Iowa pork tenderloin sandwich.

The "108 Year Drought", a blue margarita that will jump start your weekend!

Saturday, May 28th - Redbirds vs I-Cubs - 6:35 PM

Battle of the Badges: The Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department will square off during the 3rd annual Battle of the Badges softball game at AutoZone Park. The game honors and celebrates the members of each department that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the City of Memphis and will settle the age-old debate of who is the best Division in the city. Gates open at 4:00pm and first pitch is at 4:30pm. Fans can enjoy interactive activities on the concourse provided by MPD and MFD. All fans with a ticket to Saturday's game can attend and watch the softball game.

Terminix Fireworks Show, the first of two shows this weekend!

Memorial Day weekend cookout at the Terminix Terrace starting at $32 a ticket. Fans can enjoy a buffet-styled cookout featuring hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chips, cookies, soft drinks and water.

Sunday, May 29th - Redbirds vs I-Cubs - 6:35 PM

Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday: all kids 12-and-under in attendance will receive a free ice cream sandwich, courtesy of Prairie Farms.

Memorial Day weekend cookout at the Terminix Terrace starting at $32 a ticket. Fans can enjoy a buffet-styled cookout featuring hot dogs, cheeseburgers, chips, cookies, soft drinks and water.

A Redbirds special fireworks show to cap off Memorial Day weekend!

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

