Indians Closer Yerry de Los Santos Selected by Pittsburgh

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that they have selected the contract of right- handed relief pitcher Yerry De Los Santos. He will become the third Indianapolis Indian from the 2022 squad to make his major league debut this season, following southpaw Cam Alldred and right-hander Beau Sulser.

De Los Santos, 24, has been an effective late-inning reliever for the Indians this season. In 12 apperances, he has gone 2-0 with three saves, a 1.72 ERA (3er/15.2ip), 20 strikeouts, 0.64 WHIP and .148 average against (8-for-54). He has held left-handed batters to just one hit in 20 at-bats.

On April 13 at St. Paul, De Los Santos entered for the ninth inning and fanned his final two batters faced to clinch Indianapolis' first no-hitter since Aug. 9, 2012.

De Los Santos made his Triple-A debut with Indianapolis on Sept. 23, 2021 and did not allow an earned run in 6.0 innings across four appearances last season. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent out of Samana, Dominican Republic on July 2, 2014.

