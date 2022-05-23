Durham Bulls Homestand Preview May 24th-May 30th

DURHAM, NC - After a six-game road trip, the Bulls are set to return to the DBAP for a six-game series with their in-state rival Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, on Tuesday, May 24th. The series features the second Cervezas de Durham of the season, in addition to firework shows on Friday and Saturday evenings as part of Memorial Day weekend and much more.

Tuesday, May 24th vs Charlotte (6:35pm)

Two for Twos-Day presented by Lowes Foods: Fans can purchase two premium seating tickets for $22 thanks to Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, May 25th vs Charlotte (6:35pm) Presented by IT Practice

Kids Eat Free: Kids ages 12 & under are eligible to get their hand stamped and pick up a meal voucher for a hot dog, soda, and a bag of chips at the Lowes Food Guest Services when they arrive at the game.

Thursday, May 26th vs Charlotte (6:35pm)

Afforda-BULL Eats: Enjoy a night of discounted food and beverages at the DBAP, including $2 hot dogs and $2 fountain drinks!

Throwback Thursday: The Bulls pay tribute to their 25-season partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays. Players and coaches will wear specialty jerseys as a nod to the 1998 Devil Rays squad.

Friday, May 27th vs Charlotte (6:35pm)

Friday Night Fireworks presented by BioMerieux: The skies will ignite for a post-game firework show at the DBAP.

Saturday, May 28th vs Charlotte (6:35pm) Presented by EmergeOrtho

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: the first Saturday Night Fireworks show of the season blasts off after the game, presented by Window World.

Copa de la Diversion: The Cervezas de Durham return to the DBAP for the second game of three this season as a part of the MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative.

Ripken The Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog will be fetching bats throughout the game in partnership with Sit Means Sit Apex.

Sunday, May 29th vs Charlotte (6:35pm) Presented by NC529

Pre-Game Catch on the Field: The first 500 fans to register will be able to play catch on the field before the game for approximately a half hour, with field access starting around 5:20pm. Fans can register for Catch on the Field: https://form.jotform.com/221366343212143

Paw Patrol Character Appearance: Fans will be able to interact and meet Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids aged 12 & under will be able to run the bases after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Monday, May 30th vs Nashville (5:05pm) Presented by WGU

Military Appreciation Night: Stay tuned throughout the game for special recognition from the Bulls for members who have served and are serving in our Armed Forces.

Tickets for all remaining 2022 Bulls home games are on sale now. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

