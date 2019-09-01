Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (1:05 p.m.)

September 1, 2019 | 1:05 p.m. ET | PNC Field | Moosic, PA| Game # 139| Road Game # 69

BUFFALO BISONS (70-68, T-3rd, -4.0 North) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (74-64, 1st, +1.0 North)

LHP Anthony Kay (3-4, 4.18) vs. RHP Luis Severino (MLB Rehab)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This afternoon, the Bisons take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the third game of a four game set to close out the 2019 season.

Last Game: BUF 4, SWB 9

The Bisons plated three runs in the third inning and later added a run in the fifth, but it was not enough to get past Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the final night game of the season. Bisons MVP OF Socrates Brito brought in a pair with a two-out triple and INF Richard Urena cashed in Brito. OF Jonathan Davis singled in the Herd's final run, bringing home OF Roemon Fields, who tripled.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (7-12)

Buffalo and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre are meeting one last time in 2019 for the sixth overall series of the year. The last time these two IL North rivals met was June 26-28 in Moosic.

Today's Starter

LHP Anthony Kay will look to continue his recent success in one final Triple-A start this afternoon. In his last five starts, Kay has a 1.89 ERA in 28.2 innings, striking out 33 and holding batters to a .175 AVG.

Year In Review

With just two games remaining on the schedule for Buffalo, it has been quite an eventful year for the Herd. The following are just a few statistical records from the Bisons 2019 Season:

T.J. Zeuch No-Hitter

On August 19, RHP T.J. Zeuch became just the second Bisons pitcher to throw a No-Hitter since 1985. Zeuch, who allowed just one walk and hit a batter, joined RHP Bartolo Colon as the only pair to not allow a hit in a game in the Modern Era. Colon achieved his "no-no' on June 20, 1997 against New Orleans.

Zach Jackson

In Buffalo's 20-win month of June, RHP Zach Jackson posted a 0.48 ERA in 11 appearances (18.2 IP). Jackson also earned two wins in the month, eventually giving him a total of nine on the season. His nine wins are the most by a Bisons reliever since RHP Jack Cressend went 10-1 in 2004.

Patrick Kivlehan

INF Patrick Kivlehan became the 11th Bisons player to hit 25 home runs in a season and first since DH Mauro Gomez, who hit 29 in 2013. In addition, Kivlehan is tied with C Alex Jackson (GWN) for five multi-home run games in the IL. The pair trail only 1B Brian O'Grady, 6 (LOU) and 1B Bobby Bradley, 7 (COL). The 25 longballs are also the most Kivlehan has hit with one team in his entire eight-year professional career, surpassing the 22 he hit with Triple-A Tacoma in 2015.

Blue Jays

Toronto (55-82) used a pair of home runs from OF Teoscar Hernandez and UTL Cavan Biggio to beat the Astros 6-4 on Saturday afternoon. RHP Ken Giles earned his 18th save of the season and lowered his ERA to 1.67 while former-Bison RHP Jordan Romano fanned a pair in the eighth in his seventh Major League game.

