IronPigs snag series win against PawSox

(Pawtucket, RI) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (66-73) are playing well to end the 2019 season on a high note. They defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox (58-81) 5-3 on Sunday afternoon in the penultimate game of the season.

Pawtucket jumped out a 2-0 lead against Dan Straily (5-4) in the bottom of the first inning. Rusney Castillo hit an RBI single to score Cole Sturgeon and Bobby Dalbec drove in a run on a groundout. The Red Sox extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning when Castillo hit an RBI double to score C.J. Chatham.

The IronPigs finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning when they scored two runs to make it a one run game, 3-2. Austin Listi and Rob Brantly each hit RBI singles off Daniel McGrath. The game got tied at 3-3 against McGrath in the top of the fifth inning when Ali Castillo hit a sacrifice fly to score Raul Rivas.

Lehigh Valley broke the 3-3 tie in the top of the ninth inning against Colten Brewer (2-3) as they scored two runs to take a 5-3 lead. Matt McBride hit a go-ahead double to score Brantly and Malquin Canelo hit an RBI single to score McBride.

Straily earned the win by allowed just three runs (two earned) in eight innings while striking out seven batters. Connor Brogdon earned his second save at the AAA level by pitching a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning.

The IronPigs and PawSox complete their 2019 seasons on Monday afternoon at McCoy Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

