Encarnacion and Severino Join SWB on MLB Rehab

September 1, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, Pa. - The New York Yankees have added infielder Edwin EncarnaciÃ³n and pitcher Luis Severino to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders roster for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bisons on Major League rehab assignments. EncarnaciÃ³n will serve as the designated hitter and bat second while Severino will get the start on the mound at 1:05 p.m.

EncarnaciÃ³n was acquired by the Yankees on June 15 in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Since the trade, the first baseman has hit .238 for New York with nine home runs and 27 runs batted in over 36 games. He was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on August 3 with a right wrist fracture. The three-time All-Star has played 1,908 games in the Majors during his pro career, dating back to 2005 with Cincinnati, posting a .262 average with 410 home runs over 15 seasons in the big leagues.

Severino has not pitched for New York this season due to right rotator cuff inflammation and a right lat strain. The Yankees signed the right-hander as an international free agent in 2011 and he made his Major League debut in 2015. Over four seasons with New York, Severino has gone 41-25 with a 3.51 ERA, including a 19-8 mark last year. During parts of two seasons with the RailRiders, he has posted a 15-1 record with a 2.79 ERA in 24 games.

EncarnaciÃ³n and Severino are the twelfth and thirteenth Yankees to join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on an Allied Integrated Health Systems rehab assignments this year, joining Aaron Hicks, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Domingo GermÃ¡n, Cameron Maybin, Jonathan Loaisiga, Gary SÃ¡nchez, Ben Heller, Luke Voit and Jordan Montgomery.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo meet for the third game of this regular season-ending series at PNC Field today at 1:05 p.m. Gates open at noon on a Family FUNday presented by Geisinger and Magic 93 and the first 2,500 fans will receive a 30th Anniversary Season Commemorative Blanket presented by PNC Bank. After the final out, the RailRiders will host a Dimond Dig on the warning track courtesy of Steve Pronko Jewelers. Tickets for today's game or tomorrow's Labor Day game with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch on Fan Appreciation Day are available online at swbrailriders.com.

