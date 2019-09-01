Louisville Mashers/Bats Homestand Notes: September 1 & 2

Sunday, September 1: Louisville Mashers vs. Indianapolis Indians 6:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates open at 5:00 PM

- Louisville Mashers uniforms

- Mashers 11 oz. executive old fashion glass giveaway - first 750 adults 21 & older

- Bourbon Tasting on the Main Concourse, courtesy of Evan Williams Bourbon

- Kids Eat Free Night

- Inflatable FunZone

- Postgame performance by "Mad Chad The Chainsaw Juggler"

- POSTGAME FIREWORKS SHOW

Monday, September 2: Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians 1:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates open at 12:00 PM

- Fan Appreciation Day, sponsored by Unified Technologies

- $1 Hot Dogs, chips, popcorn, Pepsi products all game

- Postgame Kids Run The Bases

- Meijer Monday

- Margarita Monday

