Louisville Mashers/Bats Homestand Notes: September 1 & 2
September 1, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
Sunday, September 1: Louisville Mashers vs. Indianapolis Indians 6:00 PM 1st Pitch -
- Gates open at 5:00 PM
- Louisville Mashers uniforms
- Mashers 11 oz. executive old fashion glass giveaway - first 750 adults 21 & older
- Bourbon Tasting on the Main Concourse, courtesy of Evan Williams Bourbon
- Kids Eat Free Night
- Inflatable FunZone
- Postgame performance by "Mad Chad The Chainsaw Juggler"
- POSTGAME FIREWORKS SHOW
Monday, September 2: Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians 1:00 PM 1st Pitch -
- Gates open at 12:00 PM
- Fan Appreciation Day, sponsored by Unified Technologies
- $1 Hot Dogs, chips, popcorn, Pepsi products all game
- Postgame Kids Run The Bases
- Meijer Monday
- Margarita Monday
