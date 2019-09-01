SWB Game Notes

BUFFALO BISONS (70-68) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (74-64)

LHP Anthony Kay (2-1, 1.89) vs. RHP Luis Severino (MLB Rehab)

| Game No. 139 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | September 1, 2019 | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (August 31, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 9-4, Saturday night at PNC Field as they broke a 4-4 tie in fifth inning with five runs; four of those runs on one swing via a Gosuke Katoh grand slam.

Back-to-back walks by Clint Frazier and Ryan McBroom began the bottom of the fifth for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Buffalo pitcher Thomas Pannone who was the first man out the bullpen in back of big league rehabber, Clayton Richard. Then, Breyvic Valera laid down a bunt single and loaded the bases for the RailRiders. Pannone then surrendered a sacrifice fly to Kyle Higashioka which tied the game 4-4. Trey Amburgey was the following batter and was hit by a pitch, reloading the bases for the RailRiders, setting up Katoh's grand slam to right field which pushed the RailRiders ahead 8-4.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended their advantage in the bottom of the sixth and with its final run of the night as Higashioka nailed an RBI double down the left field line and plated Valera, elevating the score to 9-4.

The RailRiders grabbed a quick 3-0 lead, but the Bisons caught up in the top of the third as Socrates Brito tripled on a line drive to center and plated two runs. The next Buffalo batter, Richard Urena, singled and drove home an additional run that tied the game 3-3. Four innings later in the top of the fifth, Roemon Fields tripled and Jonathan Davis' single brought him home, giving Buffalo a one-run lead over the RailRiders, until the decisive bottom of the inning when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre rallied and remained on top.

STRAIGHT FEYER: RHP J.P. Feyereisen entered out of the bullpen Thursday @ Pawtucket and notched 5 K. It brings his career-high to 94 and overtakes LHP Daniel Camarena for sole possession of the team lead in that category. It also surpasses the 78 K he had in 58.1 IP back in 2016. His K-rate of 13.8/9.0 IP leads I.L. relievers along with his .173 BAA (35-for-198). Feyereisen is one of 12 relief pitchers in MiLB with 94+ K and is 6th among those in K-rate.

STORMING TO THE FINISH: INF Gosuke Katoh has been in the midst of a hot stretch of his season where he has been finding his way on base in any way possible for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. In 25G since returning from the Double-A Trenton Thunder, the infielder is batting 25-for-81 (.309 AVG), 3 2B, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 22 BB (.456 OBP) and 3-for-4 SB. Entering Sunday's game, Katoh has reached safely in 32-of-his-last-61 plate appearances (.525 OBP), going 15-for-44 (.341 AVG) with 17 BB. His 21-game on-base streak is T-4th longest on-base streak by a RailRiders batter this season, and currently T-2nd longest streak among active players in the I.L. (Ryan laMarre, GWN -- 34 games).

MAKING MOVES: With 2 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace of roster moves. Following a year in which they made 275 roster moves total (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB has now made 327 heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bisons following an 11-move morning Sunday, which breaks the 2015 season record of 305 moves in a year. The team is averaging 2.35 moves/game this season.

RAILREHABBERS: LHP Jordan Montgomery tossed 1.2 innings in a rehab start Friday night against the Buffalo Bisons, making his first appearance with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since a rehab appearance with the team 8/24/2017 @ Rochester. This follows INF Luke Voit's rehab ending earlier Friday and Voit being summoned back to the majors. Montgomery joins Voit, C Gary Sanchez, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, OF Cameron Maybin, RHP Ben Heller, RHP Domingo German, OF Giancarlo Stanton, OF Aaron Judge, INF Didi Gregorius and OF Aaron Hicks on the list of 11 total Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season, with RHP Luis Severino and INF Edwin Encarnacion expected to appear in Sunday's game. A year ago, SWB had set its previous MLB rehab record with 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P).

