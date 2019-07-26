Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Durham (7:05 p.m.)

July 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





July 26, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | Durham, NC | Game # 104| Away Game # 52

BUFFALO BISONS (54-49, 2nd, -6.0 North) at DURHAM BULLS (59-45, 2nd, -2.5 South)

RHP Nick Kingham (NR) vs. RHP Arturo Reyes (6-5, 4.86)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Durham Bulls for the first time in 2019. The two teams are meeting for a three-game series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park through Sunday. Buffalo will return home on Monday for a quick two-game series against the Rochester Red Wings before hitting the road again to Lehigh Valley.

Yesterday's Game: BUF 3, CHA 8

Buffalo scored first against the Charlotte Knights, but could not keep the home team from a pair of big innings that were the difference. SS Bo Bichette led off the the game with a double and scored on a double steal with OF Jonathan Davis. RHP Andrew Sopko came off of the Injured List for the start and gave up four unearned runs in the defeat.

Durham Bulls (0-0)

Buffalo and Durham are meeting for the first of two season series in 2019. Last year the Bulls took the season series with four wins in seven games. The two teams will meet at Sahlen Field August 16-18.

Today's Starter

RHP Nick Kingham will make his Bisons' debut after being outrighted from the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week. The right hander was acquired by Toronto on 6/13. Kingham is a combined 3-2 with a 7.69 ERA between 24 outings that include four starts for Pittsburgh and Toronto. Ten of those appearances have come for the Blue Jays, all in relief.

Bo Bichette

SS Bo Bichette used his speed to get the Bisons on the scoreboard first in Thursday's loss. Bichette's 15th stolen base of the season was a double steal of home. The Triple-A rookie also collected his 16th double of the season in the first inning.

Jonathan Davis

OF Jonathan Davis has helped Buffalo both at the plate in the field through the first three games of the road trip. He recorded a multi-hit game in each game in Charlotte, going 6-10 (.600) that included five extra-base hits (2 2B, 3B, 2 HR) for the Herd as they took two out of three games from the Knights.

Bisons Bits

Buffalo is hitting .274 as a team in July, good for fourth best in the International League...Nine home runs in three games at Charlotte brought the Herd's home run total to 113 on the season, with 31 of those homers coming in 22 games in July...The Herd's pitching staff has remained in the top five in ERA in the IL, logging a 4.46 ERA after having the second best mark of 3.98 in June.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (39-64) enjoyed a day off on Thursday, and will now continue their homestand by welcoming in the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game weekend series to Rogers Centre. RHP Jacob Waguespack starts tonight againast the Rays. The righty made his MLB debut at Tampa Bay on 5/27, tonight will be his third straight start for the Blue Jays and fifth overall outing.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.