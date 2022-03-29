Bisons Announce 'What's New' & 'What's Back' at Sahlen Field for 2022

March 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







There's a special feeling that comes with every trip to Sahlen Field and with a full season of Bisons Baseball on the schedule for the first time in three years, the Bisons can't wait to welcome their great fans 'Back to the Ballpark' in 2022.

With Opening Day on Tuesday, April 5 against the Iowa Cubs (1:05 p.m.) just a week away, the Bisons announced 'What's New' AND 'What's Back' at Sahlen Field this season for fans to enjoy. New promotional events added to a lineup of fan favorites, an enhanced concessions menu of local selections, a new look for the team on the field and more are just part of what's new and what's returning to the Bisons Baseball Experience in 2022.

"It's been a long time since we've been able to plan for an entire season of Bisons Baseball at Sahlen Field. As we approach the 2022 season, it feels great to be able to get back to what we do best, providing our amazing fans the absolute best sports entertainment experience and value at every game," said Anthony Sprague, Bisons General Manager.

All Bisons single-game ticket and ticket packages are on sale now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. The 2022 season begins with a six-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs that includes Opening Day on April 5 and Anderson's Kids Week, April 6-10, where tickets for kids aged 14 years and younger are just $5.00 each!

The Honda fridaynightbash!® tradition

WHAT'S BACK: The best night of the week returns to the ballpark as the Bisons will host 13 Honda fridaynightbash!® games in 2022, starting with the first bash of the year on Friday, April 8 against the Iowa Cubs. Each Friday will include a Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m. where fans can enjoy 12 oz. craft beers and great food specials for only $4. Of course, every Honda fridaynightbash!® includes a fantastic postgame fireworks show.

WHAT'S NEW: The Bisons have expanded the popular Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour to include 50% more taps with a second serving area on the first base side of the ballpark for fans to enjoy the great pre-game beer specials. The Bisons are also thrilled to welcome a new fireworks partner to the ballpark. Buffalo-based Skylighters Fireworks will present this year's shows, capping off a great night at the ballpark with bright, colorful fireworks in a spectacular array of effects in the sky.

The Must-Attend Events & Expanded Promotional Schedule

WHAT'S BACK: With the first full season of baseball at Sahlen Field, fan-favorite events get to make their triumphant return to the ballpark. The 13th edition of Star Wars Night, presented by Alfred State College, is set for Saturday, June 11 and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra returns for the KeyBank Independence Night Celebration, this year on Monday, July 4. Children get to take over the ballpark again as School Kids Day returns on Tuesday, June 7, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program and Alfred State and the team will host SIX Tops Dog Days at the park where pups get in for free!

WHAT'S NEW: Weekends at the ballpark are the best, so why not start a day early? The Bisons have partnered with Southern Tier Brewing to host Thirsty Thursdays™ at all evening Thursday start times. Fans can check out the all-new Southern Tier Stand by Section 105 of the main concourse and enjoy great testing 16 oz craft beers for only $6 all game.

The team has also added two great theme nights to celebrate WNY's great sports community; Hockey Night, in collaboration with the Buffalo Sabres, on Saturday, August 20, presented by ADPRO Sports, and Lacrosse Night, in collaboration with the Buffalo Bandits, on Friday, July 22, presented by Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Both nights will feature specialized team jerseys AND caps that are to be announced. Blue Jays superstar Bo Bichette will be the subject of this year's Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday, July 23, presented by Equitable Advisors, and is one of many giveaways on the team's schedule that also include a Division Championship Banner giveaway on May 17 and a 'Carrot' Bobblehead on August 24, presented by GBUAHN.

The team has also added Native American Heritage Night on June 25, presented by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, 'The Nine' Celebration on June 26 and Hispanic Heritage Night on September 9 to their Festival Series. A full and updated promotional schedule can be found on Bisons.com.

The Classics & the Additions to the Ballpark Menu

WHAT'S BACK: Buffalo's best foods can be found at the ballpark and the Bisons continue their commitment to bringing the great tastes of Western New York to Bisons fans. Char-grilled Sahlen's Hot Dogs anchor a ballpark menu that also includes fan-favorites like LaNova Pizza, Charlie the Butcher Beef on Weck, Original Pizza Logs and great tasting Coca-Cola soft drinks and craft beer. Inside the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant, an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet returns before every Bisons game in 2022 with a special Buffet-Game Ticket option available at Bisons.com

WHAT'S NEW: Our great friends at Sahlen's have brought another delicious option to the ballpark with their all new Grilled For You™ Hot Dog that brings an authentic grilled Smokehouse flavor to fans on the go. This time-saving selection will be available at the ballpark's Sahlen's Specialty Cart. The concessions menu will also feature the new Taco Log from Original Pizza Logs, a Beyond Burger found at the team's Highmark Healthy Cart, and Loaded Nachos with chili cheese and jalapeños for fans wanting to step up the heat from their nacho order. To pair with all these great options, the Bisons have added Southern Tier Brewing craft beers, Yuengling, and Corona Seltzers to their already impressive lineup of beverages!

And to help bring all these great food and beverages to Bisons fans, the team has partnered with Spot On Point-of-Sale system to roll-out a form of mobile ordering. With intuitive software and payment solutions that enhance the fan experience, Spot On helps fans get back to their seats faster to enjoy the action on the field.

New Threads for the Herd

WHAT'S NEW: As the Blue Jays make great additions to the Herd roster this season, the Bisons have added two new looks for the team that takes the field in Buffalo! The club will wear two new jersey tops in 2022, a Royal Blue Alternate Jersey Top and a powder blue 'Affiliation Blue' Top.

The royal blue alternate top, which will be worn both at Sahlen Field and on the road, includes a scarlet red 'Buffalo' across the chest and the team's popular and historic 'Standing Buffalo' logo patch on a sleeve. The new 'Affiliation Blue' combines a retro script 'Bisons' on the front and interlocking American and Canadian flags on a sleeve to pay tribute to the very successful partnership the team has with their MLB parent club, the Toronto Blue Jays, and their connection with fans from Southern Ontario.

Fans can pre-order blank and customizable versions of both jerseys on the club's official website, Bisons.com.

For all ticket options, promotional information and updated ballpark offerings, fans are encouraged to visit the team's official website, bisons.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.