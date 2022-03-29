Indians Welcome Six Additions to Front Office Ahead of 2022 Season

INDIANAPOLIS - Over the last six months the Indianapolis Indians have added six individuals to the front office staff, two of whom interned for the club during the 2021 season. In total, five different departments have expanded due to the hires: creative, marketing, partnership activation, stadium operations and ticket sales. The organization also made four internal promotions.

Jack Becker, who was a ticket services assistant for the Indians last season, was brought aboard as a ticket sales account executive in October 2021. He is the longest-tenured newcomer among the half- dozen individuals hired this offseason. Becker was previously an account manager with Spot Freight in 2020 and interned with Lyman Roofing & Siding in his native Minnesota in 2019. He graduated from Butler University in May 2020 with his bachelor's degree in business marketing.

Ben Kayser, who served as a partnership activation assistant in 2021, was hired as a partnership activation coordinator this January. While attending the University of Iowa, Kayser completed a sales and marketing practicum with the Iowa Wild and a NASCAR/Fox Sports practicum, both in 2020. His sister, Anna, is the organization's baseball communications coordinator. The Iowa native graduated in December 2021 with his bachelor's degree in sport and recreation management with a business studies concentration.

Chandler McKinney joined the Indians as a partnership activation coordinator in February. He completed his undergraduate studies in sports management at Cornerstone (Grand Rapids, Mich.) University in 2021, worked on campus as an athletic facilities and events coordinator, and is a current MBA candidate there as well. McKinney pitched for four years on Cornerstone's varsity baseball team. He was a sales and marketing representative with the Holland Beacons hockey club in 2020.

Ryan Lane was hired as a part-time graphic designer in February. After graduating from Butler University with his bachelor's degree in digital media production this May, he will officially join the front office full time. Lane was the lone designer in Butler's athletic department and currently freelances in graphic design for The Draft Network and Bleacher Report. The Chicago native also interned with Loyola-Chicago University.

Mary Mueller came aboard as the club's marketing coordinator in early March. Mueller previously worked in marketing and administration with Midwest Parenting Publication. The Illinois native was a regular season and training camp intern for two years with the Chicago Bears and was also the communications intern for Indiana Sports Corp in 2019. She graduated from Butler University in December 2019 with a bachelor's degree in public relations and advertising along with a marketing minor.

Tyler Jacobs is the most recent addition to the front office and became the organization's director of stadium operations on March 21. Jacobs spent the last five years as the event manager at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. He has also interned with Indiana Sports Corp and held numerous positions in sports recreation while attending Indiana State University, where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in sports management.

Four individuals received promotions this offseason, including Hayden Barnack (marketing manager), Kim Duplak (stadium operations manager), Cara Carrion (ticket services manager) and Alex Leachman (videographer).

