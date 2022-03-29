Syracuse Mets Introduce Local Food Options: Danny's Steaks & Pavone's Pizza
March 29, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are introducing two new local food options to NBT Bank Stadium for the 2022 baseball season. Danny's Steaks will be located in the stand down the left-field line, behind the Left Field Terrace. Pavone's Pizza will be located in the old Third Base Concession Stand, located behind section 211.
"We are thrilled to bring some local flavors to NBT Bank Stadium this year! Danny's Steaks & Pavone's Pizza are great supporters of our community, baseball, and great food," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "These fantastic additions round out our already delicious menu featuring Hofmann hot dogs, hamburgers, poutine, chicken fingers, and beyond!"
Danny's Steaks at NBT Bank Stadium will feature:
Cheese Steaks & Chicken Cheese Steaks
Specialty French Fries
Cold Beer
Soda
Pretzels
Gourmet Giant Chocolate Chunk cookies
Candy
Danny's Steaks is located in downtown Syracuse, in Armory Square, at 216 Walton Street. For more information, visit dannyssteaks.com.
Pavone's Pizza at NBT Bank Stadium will feature:
Pizza
Cold Beer
Soda
Pretzels
Nachos
Gourmet Giant Chocolate Chunk cookies
Candy
Pavone's Pizza has four other locations throughout Central New York, including Syracuse, East Syracuse, and Manlius. For more information, visit pavonespizza.com.
Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is Tuesday, April 5th vs. the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A Yankees). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Opening Day features a bucket hat giveaway for the first 1000 fans through the gates & a post-game fireworks celebration, all presented by Gannon Pest Control.
Tickets are on sale now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone (315-474-7833) during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from March 29, 2022
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Mets Introduce Local Food Options: Danny's Steaks & Pavone's Pizza
- Syracuse Mets Opening Day: Mookie Wilson Autograph Session
- Syracuse Mets Announce Full Promotional Schedule for 2022 Season
- Syracuse Mets Announce Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame Class of 2022
- Syracuse Mets Introduce the Amazin' Giveaway Pack for 2022