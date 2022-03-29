Syracuse Mets Introduce Local Food Options: Danny's Steaks & Pavone's Pizza

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are introducing two new local food options to NBT Bank Stadium for the 2022 baseball season. Danny's Steaks will be located in the stand down the left-field line, behind the Left Field Terrace. Pavone's Pizza will be located in the old Third Base Concession Stand, located behind section 211.

"We are thrilled to bring some local flavors to NBT Bank Stadium this year! Danny's Steaks & Pavone's Pizza are great supporters of our community, baseball, and great food," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "These fantastic additions round out our already delicious menu featuring Hofmann hot dogs, hamburgers, poutine, chicken fingers, and beyond!"

Danny's Steaks at NBT Bank Stadium will feature:

Cheese Steaks & Chicken Cheese Steaks

Specialty French Fries

Cold Beer

Soda

Pretzels

Gourmet Giant Chocolate Chunk cookies

Candy

Danny's Steaks is located in downtown Syracuse, in Armory Square, at 216 Walton Street. For more information, visit dannyssteaks.com.

Pavone's Pizza at NBT Bank Stadium will feature:

Pizza

Cold Beer

Soda

Pretzels

Nachos

Gourmet Giant Chocolate Chunk cookies

Candy

Pavone's Pizza has four other locations throughout Central New York, including Syracuse, East Syracuse, and Manlius. For more information, visit pavonespizza.com.

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is Tuesday, April 5th vs. the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A Yankees). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Opening Day features a bucket hat giveaway for the first 1000 fans through the gates & a post-game fireworks celebration, all presented by Gannon Pest Control.

Tickets are on sale now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone (315-474-7833) during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

